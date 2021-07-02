The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Dutch broadcaster uses Nazi-era subtitles for German anthem in Euro 2020

"Das Lied der Deutschen" has been the German national anthem since 1922, but only its third verse is in use today. The first verse is widely associated with the Nazi regime.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 2, 2021 11:36
Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021. (photo credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021.
(photo credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Dutch broadcaster NPO issued an apology to Germany on Thursday after it had accidentally used Nazi-era subtitles over the German national anthem when broadcasting their Tuesday Euro 2020 soccer match against England, UK media reported.
The anthem, officially titled "Das Lied der Deutschen" (meaning "The Song of the Germans"), has been the German national anthem since 1922. The music for the anthem was composed in 1797 as the hymn "Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser," with its politically charged lyrics having been written in 1841.
However, while the song has, ostensibly, stayed in use, it has been tweaked slightly throughout time. 
The song has three verses, with the first focusing on Germany as a glorious and powerful nation. This emphasized by the repeated phrase "Deutschland, Deutschland über alles, über alles in der Welt!" (Germany, Germany above all, Above all in the world!). 
The second verse reflected on German wine, women and song, though some critics have called it sexist, while the third verse focused on the liberal values of unity, justice and freedom for the German people.
Since 1952, it was only this third verse that was used as part of the national anthem. But under the rule of the Nazis, only the first verse was used, and to this day it remains intrinsically associated with the Nazis.
And it was this first verse that NPO used as subtitles at the Euro 2020 game.
"This is a mistake by one of our subtitlers," NPO  tweeted, according to the Mirror. "We apologize to viewers who were disturbed by this."
The Netherlands and Germany are fierce soccer rivals, but they are not the first to accidentally use the first verse.
According to the UK daily the Telegraph, back in 2017, a soloist at a Fed Cup tennis match in Hawaii had accidentally performed the first verse. In 2009, British singer Pete Doherty sung the first verse at a festival in Munich, causing him to get booed off the stage. And in 2008, a Swiss broadcaster not only accidentally used these subtitles during a Euro 2008 soccer match, but they had invited fans to sing along with it.
Since World War II, Germany has banned the use of Nazi symbols, and it is a commonly held belief that singing the first verse of the anthem is similarly illegal. However, while this is not true and is just a misconception, the first verse remains highly controversial.
This was also not the only controversy to befall the England-Germany Euro 2020 series. As Germany lost the match, the TV closed in on a young girl in the audience who was hugging her father while crying. This was met with severe ridicule from thousands of English soccer fans, who, after already having booed the German anthem earlier, took to social media to insult her, some even calling her a Nazi.
In response, a GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for her, titled "We're raising £500 to Show this little German supporter that not everyone in the UK is horrible." At the time of writing, it has already raised £7,308, meeting its goal by 1461%. The organizer of the campaign notes on the page, though, that "I don't know who the girl is (yet) but I know social media can sort that out."


Tags Nazis germany soccer netherlands England
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Likud's efforts to sabotage Bennett put party over country

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by