The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

English soccer coach refers to a defeat as 'holocaust,' apologizes

"Someone gets in for a game, does well but then has a Holocaust, a nightmare, an absolute disaster," said Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 21:36
Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton (photo credit: ACTION IMAGES/MOLLY DARLINGTON)
Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton
(photo credit: ACTION IMAGES/MOLLY DARLINGTON)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton apologized on Thursday for referencing the Holocaust in describing his fourth-tier club's performance last weekend.
Barton was criticized by antisemitism campaigners, and contacted by the Football Association, for the analogy after his side's 3-1 home defeat to League Two rivals Newport County on Saturday.
"Someone gets in for a game, does well but then has a Holocaust, a nightmare, an absolute disaster," the former England and Newcastle United midfielder said at the time.
The Bristol Holocaust Memorial Day Steering Group said in a statement this week that it found the comment to be "really offensive".
"To compare the poor performance of a player or team to a Holocaust shows a lack of understanding of the true barbarism, torture and evil that was inflicted on vulnerable groups in society," it added.
Bristol Rovers' Erhun Oztumer in action with Sheffield United's Ben Osborn (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN) Bristol Rovers' Erhun Oztumer in action with Sheffield United's Ben Osborn (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN)
Speaking on Thursday, Barton apologized and told reporters the FA had written to remind him about the use of language.
He said he understood why people were upset and it would not happen again.
"The last thing you want to do is cause offense or upset anybody," he said. "So if anybody was offended by that, I would like to apologize for that.
"I think the FA were right to write to me and remind me of that. You hope to use better analogies in the future, but it was certainly with no malice or knowing offense intended to anybody."


Tags Holocaust United Kingdom soccer antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by