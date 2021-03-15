The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Erdan pushing for UN adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism

The IHRA definition is not legally binding, and is meant to be a tool for countries to identify hatred and discrimination against Jews.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 15, 2021 15:48
Former Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 UN antisemitism envoy Miguel Moratinos and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan have agreed to work together to push for the United Nations to adopt a formal definition of antisemitism, Erdan said on Monday.
Erdan and Moratinos have met several times, and on Friday, they agreed to work together on promoting a definition of antisemitism. Erdan is pushing for it to be the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.
Thirty countries have already adopted the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, drafted in 2016, which states: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Moratinos is expected to meet with major Jewish organizations in New York this week to further delve into the matter.
Erdan said that “rising antisemitism around the world requires us to act with additional tools and increase cooperation with the international community to create enforcement tools against expressions of antisemitic hatred.
“The UN’s adoption of an official definition could reduce some of the incitement against Israel in the UN that some member states have grown accustomed to, and could grant all UN bodies the ability to better fight antisemitism,” the ambassador added.
The IHRA definition is not legally binding, and is meant to be a tool for countries to identify hatred and discrimination against Jews.
However, some anti-Israel and far-Left Jewish groups have come out against the definition, because the list of examples of antisemitism include "targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity."
"Criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic," the full definition explains.
Some of the examples of antisemitism on the list include "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor" and "applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation," as well as "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis."
The Progressive Israel Network, which includes Americans for Peace Now, J Street, New Israel Fund and other groups, said earlier this year that they oppose the legal adoption of the IHRA definition, arguing that it could be "misused and exploited to instead suppress legitimate free speech, criticism of Israeli government actions, and advocacy for Palestinian rights.”
In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that the Biden administration "enthusiastically embraces" the IHRA definition.


Tags United Nations gilad erdan antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by