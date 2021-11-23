The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Far-right influencer Baked Alaska charged with harming Hanukkah display

Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet has been labeled a neo-Nazi, white supremacist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist, and was one of many to storm the US Capitol on January 6.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 08:45
AN NYPD officer stands guard ahead of gathering in solidarity with the victims of a fatal antisemitic attack in Monsey, New York, during last Hanukkah, December 2019. (photo credit: AMR ALFIKY/ REUTERS)
AN NYPD officer stands guard ahead of gathering in solidarity with the victims of a fatal antisemitic attack in Monsey, New York, during last Hanukkah, December 2019.
(photo credit: AMR ALFIKY/ REUTERS)
Far-right influencer Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet has been charged with damaging a Hanukkah display by the Arizona Capitol building in Phoenix in December 2020, the Associated Press reported.
Gionet is a well-known member of the US alt-right, and has been labeled a neo-Nazi, white supremacist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist.
However, he has a history as a BuzzFeed journalist and has briefly branded himself in the past as leftist.
Gionet is accused of having been recorded on video tearing off a sign honoring Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, at the Wesley Bolin Plaza in Phoenix, AP reported.
The sign itself did not hold much material value, but the real danger in Gionet's actions was the message it sent to the Jewish community, according to Rabbi Levi Levertov.
Activist Tim Gionet, who goes by the name ''Baked Alaska'' on the internet, addresses a rally of self-proclaimed White Nationalists and ''alt-right'' supporters at what they called a ''Freedom of Speech'' rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25, 2017. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS) Activist Tim Gionet, who goes by the name ''Baked Alaska'' on the internet, addresses a rally of self-proclaimed White Nationalists and ''alt-right'' supporters at what they called a ''Freedom of Speech'' rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 25, 2017. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)
“It’s an attack on an entire community,” Levertov said, according to AP. “That’s the way I look at it.”
Gionet is now facing misdemeanor charges, the exact specifics of which are unclear. However, it is far from the only notable incident he was involved in that winter.
Gionet was among the many people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, which was allegedly sparked by supporters of president Donald Trump seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results in favor of Joe Biden.
Gionet in particular was noted to have livestreamed from inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Baked Alaska also was present at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, an incident that also sparked violence.
However, Gionet is not currently in custody at this time.


Tags Hanukkah far-right antisemitism Arizona
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by