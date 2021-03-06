The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Far-right white supremacist arrested in Florida for weapons charges

"The fbi [sic] are jewish mercenaries that must be stopped,” Miller wrote in a Telegram post on Oct. 8, in which he praised the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 6, 2021 09:01
Matt Marshall of the right-wing group Washington State Three Percent (3%), and clad in the Boogaloo uniform of a Hawaiian shirt, speaks at a 'Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!' rally to protest the stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington on April 19, 2020 (photo credit: KAREN DUCEY/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Matt Marshall of the right-wing group Washington State Three Percent (3%), and clad in the Boogaloo uniform of a Hawaiian shirt, speaks at a 'Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!' rally to protest the stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington on April 19, 2020
(photo credit: KAREN DUCEY/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
White supremacist extremist Paul Miller was arrested in Florida on Friday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, facing a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported on Saturday.
Miller was reported to law enforcement officials by the ADL's Center on Extremism (COE) last October, after the center had identified him as a "volatile New Jersey-based white supremacist" who went by the screen name Gypsy Crusader, concerned by an escalation in his "radical and violent rhetoric, as well as his online display of various weapons and real-life extremist related activities."
Later that month, the COE tracked Miller to Fort Lauderdale Florida, sharing intelligence information about Miller with state and federal law enforcement there as well.
According to the COE report on Miller, his journey into extremism was launched mainly through the far-right "boogaloo" movement, which advocates for the coming of a second civil war. 
The group gained notoriety in 2020 after a series of violent terrorist killings and attempted bombing were undertaken by members.
In April, Miller was spotted protesting the death of far-right extremist Duncan Lemp, along with other boogaloo supporters, as he posed in front of the Montgomery County Police Dept. Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, holding a boogaloo flag.
Miller also posted a photo on Telegram - which the COE believes to have been taked in May 2020 - of himself dressed in boogaloo attire and standing alongside a New Jersey gym owner who had recently attracted media attention for violating NJ coronavirus regulations.
Miller's actions had continued to show signs of escalation until by early October of 2020, he had begun "posting videos of himself clad in body armor, flashing weapons and giving Hitler salutes while delivering ideological tirades that included calls for a race war," the COE report stated.
In one video, posted to Telegram on October 8, Miller blamed the Black Lives Matter movement and "antifa" for his radicalization, claiming that his public information had been leaked online, leading to him losing his job.
“After all of that, that is why I became so fucking radical," Miller said in the video. "That is why I want these fucking niggers, and these fucking Jews, and these fucking communists to face the fucking wall. I’m done with them. I don’t want to talk any more. There is no more debate. Alright? There’s no more bullshit, yeah let’s talk it out, yeah let’s give them some rights. Fuck them. Fuck these niggers. Fuck these Jews.”
The same day, he posted another message to Telegram praising the far-right terrorist group who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and condemning the FBI, saying "“The fbi [sic] stopped American citizens from our constitutional rights. Our government has become corrupt! The people know it we have a right to destroy this corrupt system! The fbi are jewish mercenaries that must be stopped.”
The next day, he posted a video to Telegram wherein he showed support for accelerationism, a term white supremacists have assigned to their desire to hasten the collapse of human society by starting a race war.
“The day of the rope is coming. It’s fucking coming. And if I can accelerate that shit I’m gonna fucking accelerate the hell out of it because it needs to happen," Miller said, referencing a term from the 1978 neo-nazi book "The Turner Diaries," which serves as a fictionalized blueprint for a white supremacist revolution and has influenced many right-wing extremist terrorists since its publication.
In the book, the "day of the rope" is the nickname given to day in which white supremacist rebels engage in mass lynchings of those they deemed to be "race traitors," namely journalists, politicians and women who were in relationships with non-white men.
He continued, saying "...I want to see it in my lifetime. I want to see it in my lifetime! I do not wish to leave this to our children. Do you understand? Our children don’t need to deal with this shit. We need to do it and we need to get it over with. It has to be in our lifetime.” 
The same day, he posted a Telegram video of himself at a Trump rally in New Brunswick, NJ telling a black female protester who had been holding a BLM sign that "only white lives matter" and "Heil Hitler," before calling a different black woman a "chimp." He later drove past a larger group of protesters and repeatedly screamed, “Niggers’ lives don’t matter.”
Miller had gained popularity in right wing extremist circles for using the Omegle app to harass women and minorities while dressed up as comic book supervillains, even selling white supremacist patches to his followers online.
In late November of 2020, Miller participated in a coordinated nationwide white supremacist banner drop, hanging a sign which said "no white guilt" from an overpass in Fort Lauderdale. 


