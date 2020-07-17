Farkash-Hacohen: 2020 is the 'Year of Delegitimization' against Israel

Hundreds of global pro-Israel network senior officials and activists went online to attend their first formal meeting with Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) and the ministry's director-general Ronen Menalis.Among the topics discussed were delegitimization efforts against Israel and rising antisemitism.coronavirus pandemic."2020 is a ‘Year of Delegitimization’ against the State of Israel. We are facing a series of unprecedented challenges against Israel’s legitimacy, which may affect it politically, economically, and its security, including from the UNHRC blacklist, the ICC, rising antisemitism, or efforts to block Israel extending its sovereignty," Farkash-Hacohen said in a statement."This is why partnering with you is invaluable. You are working day and night on the front line when it comes to defending Israel. Your efforts are more critical now than ever."The increasing attacks on Israel's legitimacy was something the minister spoke about at the end of June as part of The Jerusalem Post’s inaugural virtual conference COVID-19 & The Jews: Challenges & Opportunities.“We are not opposing freedom of speech, nor criticism against Israel, even when loud and strong,” she said at the conference. “We oppose attacks on the existence of the State of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.”Just as she clarified in her recent online meeting, major problematic issues facing Israel include the ICC move to prosecute Israel and the UN Human Rights Council's blacklist of businesses operating in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. All of this is then further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, “which builds up on a very significant social and political unrest around the world,” she said. “This is unfortunately a fertile ground for extremists from the far Right and the far Left, which are all combining and collaborating with antisemitic voices.”Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.Both topics were relevant in the wake of the upcoming International Criminal Court ruling on Israel, as well as numerous conspiracy theories linked to the ongoing