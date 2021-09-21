Finland rallies against antisemitism in pro-Israel march

A pro-Israel rally against antisemitism took place in Tampere, Finland on Sunday.

Some 300 Finns marched through Tampere in a rally in support of the Jewish state, organized by March of Life Finland.

An event was also organized at Tammelantori market square, where the march ended.

In the event, Finnish parliament member Sari Tanus, President of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund's (KKL) Finland branch Ethel Salutskij and March of Life Finland Chairman MD Kari Teittinen spoke in support of Israel.

In addition, coordinator of Young Adults for Peace, Justice and Solidarity in the Middle East (YAPS Finland) Varpu Haavisto and Dr. Ilkka Vakkuri, the executive director of Friends of Israel, the older pro-Israel association in Finland, also spoke at the event.

People gathered in Helsinki this week to demonstrate in support of Israel as Operation Guardians of the Walls stretches into its second week. (credit: Courtesy)

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, some 100 people gathered under 'strict COVID-19 restrictions' in Helsinki to demonstrate their support for Israel.

A video of the march in Tampere can be viewed below: