Former Democratic Congresswoman claims Jews caused 9/11 on Twitter

This is not the first time that Cynthia McKinney has shared antisemitic claims in public or on her social media.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 10:58
Former US Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Former Democratic Congresswoman and Green Party presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney tweeted a dangerously antisemitic trope on Monday afternoon, accusing the Jews of being behind the 9/11 bombings.
McKinney shared a picture of the Twin Towers burning, with a hand slotting in a puzzle piece with "Zionists" written across it, to make up the full sentence "Zionists did it." She captioned the tweet "The Final Piece of the Puzzle." 
 
Among those to condemn her antisemitic conspiracy was Jamaal Bowman, a New York Congressman. 
"At a time when antisemitic hate is increasing nationwide & solidarity has never been more important, this is what we're not going to do. This is antisemitic. It is hateful. It is misguided and ignorant," he said.
In contrast to the condemnation from Bowman and other public figures, Maram Susli, a Syrian Australian YouTube creator, known by her social media handle "PartisanGirl," tweeted her agreement in the replies, saying "to skeptics, read this," with a link to an article claiming to prove the dangerous theory.
Susli, a self described geopolitical analyst, has been involved in a number of antisemitic scandals herself.
This is not the first time that McKinney has shared antisemitic claims in public or on her social media. In 2009, McKinney accused "the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her politcal career," according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Following the US strike that killed Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, McKinney took to Twitter, saying: “Guaranteed: Trump’s statement about Soleimani and Iran was written in Israel. ALL LIES. Donald Trump [is a] Zionist puppet.”
Most recently, in May 2020 she shared a link to a Haaretz article and said that "the figure [of Jews killed in the Holocaust] wasn't six million after all," in a display of Holocaust denial.


