The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German soldiers dismissed from service for singing antisemitic songs

The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission providing protection to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by deterring Russia.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2021 17:31
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr train for "Voluntary military service in homeland security" in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI)
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr train for "Voluntary military service in homeland security" in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI)
Some 30 German soldiers are being recalled from service in Lithuania, with ringleaders facing immediate dismissal, after they were accused of making racist and antisemitic remarks and of sexual violence, a German military spokesperson said.
The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission providing protection to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by deterring Russia.
Der Spiegel earlier reported that some German soldiers had got so drunk in a hotel that military police had to be called. Further investigations found that soldiers had sung a birthday song for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at an earlier gathering.
Beyond violating their oaths, the soldiers were accused of "giving offense with racist and antisemitic overtones and showing extremist behavior," the spokesperson said. They would be back in Germany on Thursday.
"Such behavior is not only inexcusable but brings shame on us all," she added.
Much of Germany's post-war foreign policy has been focused on showing atonement for the crimes of Hitler's Third Reich, which murdered many millions in the Holocaust of Europe's Jews, one of the worst crimes in human history.
Numerous instances where some members of the police and the military were found showing Nazi sympathies have garnered enormous attention from authorities and the media.
Germany's deployment in the eastern Baltic has added sensitivity since its soldiers last served there in World War Two, where they and members of the German SS committed some of the war's bloodiest crimes in what were then the western marches of the Soviet Union.
The investigation had also found that 569 rounds of ammunition were missing from inventories, though this could have been due to soldiers miscounting at the end of a firing exercise.
The German military's General Inspector had apologized to his Lithuanian counterpart, the spokesperson said.


Tags Holocaust germany lithuania antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by