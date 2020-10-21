Google and Twitter will not attend event regarding antisemitism online

Google and Twitter will not participate in an event dealing with ways to counter antisemitism on the internet and social media, JNS reported.The event, held by US State Department and featuring US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will be the first event of its kind in the department’s history.Facebook and Tiktok will send representatives to the event. Facebook had previously come out with a statement that they will begin banning people who would deny the events of the holocaust.“Holocaust denial or distortion is absolutely antisemitic. It meets the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] definition of antisemitism,” US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carrtold JNS on Thursday. “I welcome Facebook’s recognition that Holocaust denial or distortion is antisemitism.”The event will be prerecorded and will air between October 21-22 and will be titled “Ancient Hatred, Modern Medium.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });