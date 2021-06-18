Google criticized by Jewish organization for 'allowing' antisemitism

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international Jewish human rights organization, has launched a campaign to hold Google accountable for "tolerating" antisemitism in its workplace, the organization announced on Thursday. The Center has around 400,000 members worldwide and has consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the OSCE, and other notable international organizations. The controversy began in 2007 when Kamau Bobb, known for being Google's head of diversity, wrote a post where he wrote that Jews have "an appetite for war and killing."This directly contradicts to Bobb's original job, which is to ensure that the workplace would be free of bigotry. However, Bobb was moved to a different department instead of being fired once Google had been made aware of his comments.The Simon Wiesenthal Center argued that Bobb's comments are "dangerous accusations that have been used for centuries as a pretext for virulent hate and violence directed against Jews." Furthermore, the organization emphasized that not firing Bobb sends a message that a double standard exists that is biased against Jews within Google. The organization urged Google's employees to speak out against such bigotry, implying that they too would be biased when it comes to Jews while they celebrate all other cultures.
