The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Google's diversity head wrote antisemitic blog post 'If I were a Jew'

If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself."

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
JUNE 3, 2021 07:46
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
Public outrage at Google's diversity head, Kamau Bobb, called for his termination after an antisemitic blog post he wrote in November 2007 surfaced this week. The post, "If I were a Jew" details Bobb's critique of Israel's military actions during the Second Lebanon War and the Hamas takeover of Gaza. 
"If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented," Bobb began his post.
"I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired," he continued.
Bobb mentioned that if he were a Jew, he would recall the Kristallnacht, or Night of the Broken Glass, in which Nazis attacked Jews in Germany on the night of November 9th, 1938, smashing stores, synagogues, homes, and Jewish institutions. This event marked the turning point in a series of antisemitic acts that eventually led up to the exportation of Jews to concentrations camps and the start of the Holocaust.   
He wrote that Jews who remembered the Holocaust and the human suffering endured or read the accounts of Jewish writers, "Elie Wiesel, Anne Frank, or Chaim Potok," should identify with "human compassion; closer to the instinct to offer healing to hurt, patience to anxiety and understanding to confusion."
"I don’t know how I would reconcile that identity with the behavior of fundamentalist Jewish extremists or of Israel as a nation," Bobb continued, singling out Israel's artillery, air, and naval attacks on Lebanon after two IDF soldiers were abducted; Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev in the Second Lebanon War, as well as its decision to attack the Gaza Strip and restrict electricity, gas, and supplies after IDF soldier Gilad Shalit was abducted on 2006 and Hamas overthrew Fatah in 2007.
Bobb called Israel's behavior "collective punishment."
"It would be unconscionable to me to watch Israeli tanks donning the Star of David rumbling through Ramallah destroying buildings and breaking the glass," he added, paralleling how he depicted the Nazis destroying Jewish buildings during Kristallnacht.
Bobb ended the post by saying, "It cannot be that the sum total of a history of suffering and slaughter places such a premium on my identity that I would be willing to damn others in defense of it. If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself." 
According to the Algemeiner, Bobb apologized for his statements in an email to the “Jewgler” Employee Resource Group at Google, saying “What I wrote crudely characterized the entire Jewish community. What was intended as a critique of particular military action fed into antisemitic tropes and prejudice."
Despite his apology, advocates for Israel were deeply concerned with Bob's statements, especially as the head of Google's diversity division, which boasts its commitment "to make diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do—from how we build our products to how we build our workforce."
Comments on Twitter expressed their shock that Google employed Bobb in his position and demanded he be fired from the job. 
"How is the obscene, antisemitic bigot still employed there?" tweeted Stop Antisemitism, an NGO established to expose Antisemites and force them to take responsibility for their actions. 
Michael Dickson, The Executive Director of StandWithUs Israel, wrote that when he searched the terms "antisemitism" and "hypocrisy," he found Bobb's blog post.
"Did Google Google him? He's not fit for this post," he wrote. 
The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblat also shared his shock, posting that "any Google search on antisemitism can show that's exactly what Bobb expresses in this blog. An explanation is needed here immediately."


Tags Gaza Second Lebanon War Israeli Palestinian Conflict google antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by