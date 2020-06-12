Hasidic man stabbed in London in suspected hate crime

It is distressing my Community in Such Hate & Illegal posters has no place , awaiting your swift response REVEREND EFRAYIM GOLDSTEIN PHOTO: St Ann's Rd pic.twitter.com/Ac0HpVKK9j @TfL can you have it removed.It is distressing my Community in #StanfordHill this one deliberately Targeting the Largest Orthodox Jewish Community.Such Hate & Illegal posters has no place , awaiting your swift responseREVEREND EFRAYIM GOLDSTEINPHOTO: St Ann's Rd #N15 June 10, 2020

A hasidic Jewish man has been stabbed in a suspected hate crime in London's Stoke Newington, suffering head wounds.The attacker was tackled by builders working nearby, and pinned to the floor while police were called.A friend of the victim, who arrived at the scene shortly after has told MailOnline that he saw blade wounds to the man's skull. According to the friend, the victim had been standing outside a bank when the attack happened.The victim, who is in his 50s, is identifiably Jewish, and was wearing orthodox clothing. He is thought to be in a stable condition as he was talking at the scene when dozens of emergency vehicles arrived, including the Jewish ambulance service Hatzalah.A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today (12 June) at 10.56am to reports of a stabbing in Stoke Newington High Street, Stoke Newington," according to The Mirror.They continued: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. We assessed a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma center."Ephraim Goldstein, a volunteer with the Metropolitan police tweeted that the local MP, Labour's Dianne Abbott, had received complaints only the previous day regarding posters appearing at a bus station in the vicinity reading "End state brutality," and "End Israeli Apartheid."The area is home to one of London's largest Jewish orthodox populations.This is a developing story...