Hasidic man stabbed in London in suspected hate crime

The man, in his 50s, is believed to be in a stable condition despite receiving knife wounds to the head.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 12, 2020 14:53
Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday (photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday
(photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
A hasidic Jewish man has been stabbed in a suspected hate crime in London's Stoke Newington, suffering head wounds.
The attacker was tackled by builders working nearby, and pinned to the floor while police were called.
A friend of the victim, who arrived at the scene shortly after has told MailOnline that he saw blade wounds to the man's skull. According to the friend, the victim had been standing outside a bank when the attack happened.
The victim, who is in his 50s, is identifiably Jewish, and was wearing orthodox clothing. He is thought to be in a stable condition as he was talking at the scene when dozens of emergency vehicles arrived, including the Jewish ambulance service Hatzalah.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today (12 June) at 10.56am to reports of a stabbing in Stoke Newington High Street, Stoke Newington," according to The Mirror.
They continued: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. We assessed a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma center."

Ephraim Goldstein, a volunteer with the Metropolitan police tweeted that the local MP, Labour's Dianne Abbott, had received complaints only the previous day regarding posters appearing at a bus station in the vicinity reading "End state brutality," and "End Israeli Apartheid."
The area is home to one of London's largest Jewish orthodox populations.

This is a developing story...



