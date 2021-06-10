She vandalized a Holocaust memorial. Now she teaches about antisemitism

A journalist who wrote “Free Gaza and Palestine” on the walls of the former Warsaw Ghetto has been tasked with teaching members of a British teachers union about antisemitism.

Ewa Jasiewicz, who spray-painted the slogan in Poland in 2010, has given three sessions titled “Understanding Antisemitism,” the Jewish News of London reported Tuesday.

Separately, another journalist for Sky News, Mark Stone, has apologized for writing on Twitter Tuesday to a Jewish person who had complained about antisemitism that “the ‘Jew hatred’ you experience is actually the consequence of the current Israeli government’s policies; their prolongation of an untenable occupation.”





I've never seen a supposedly impartial journalist say or post anything more grotesquely shocking than this. I've been covering this issue for well over two decades.I've never seen a supposedly impartial journalist say or post anything more grotesquely shocking than this. pic.twitter.com/ehwjP74llB June 8, 2021

Criticized for questioning or excusing antisemitism, Stone wrote: “Very sorry if my last Tweet suggested that anti-semitism is in anyway imagined” or caused by Israel.

I’m very sorry if my last Tweet suggested that anti-semitism is in anyway imagined or that it exists because of the actions of the Israeli government. It is not and it does not. 1/3 — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) June 8, 2021

Jasiewicz prior to her sessions asked participants to read materials that “challenge common Eurocentric understanding of antisemitism” and prepare to hear “four prominent black British Jews discuss their experiences of racism in the Jewish community.”

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, called Jasiewicz’s role “grotesque” in a letter Wednesday to the teachers union.

Last month, dozens of Jewish teachers left the union following calls by its staff for educators to join pro-Palestinian rallies.

About 230 Palestinians died last month in Israeli airstrikes launched in response to thousands of rockets fired from Gaza that led to the death of 12 people in Israel.