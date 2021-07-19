The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
HRW director accused of justifying antisemitism on Twitter

Ken Roth, the executive director of Human Rights watch, shared a report on the spike in antisemitism in the UK

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 19, 2021 19:40
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during a interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during a interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Ken Roth got into hot water on Twitter on Sunday after he retweeted a report on the severe spike in antisemitism in the UK during Israel’s war with Gaza in May when he implied that Israeli government action was responsible for antisemitism. 
“Antisemitism is always wrong, and it long preceded the creation of Israel, but the surge in UK antisemitic incidents during the recent Gaza conflict gives the lie to those who pretend that the Israeli government's conduct doesn't affect antisemitism,” tweeted Roth. 
Numerous public officials condemned Roth’s comments as justifying antisemitism and victim blaming, although Roth rejected these accusations and said he was merely pointing out a correlation. 
American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris slammed Roth’s tweet, saying “No, antisemitism is always wrong, period. Just as racism is always wrong, period. Coming from an alleged human rights defender, totally & utterly  despicable.”
The British organization Muslims Against Antisemitism insisted that “The underlying antisemitism IS the problem” and added “Let’s not make excuses for any form of hate.”
American-Jewish actor Joshua Malina of West Wing fame described Roth’s comment as an “horrendous statement” and followed up by tweeting “Jews don’t cause antisemitism.”
Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon retorted, “Antisemitism is bad, period. To justify anti-Semitism as a result of our just operation against Hamas in Gaza is to give it legitimacy. I would suggest focusing on the human rights violations in Gaza under Hamas rule.”
And prominent UK columnist for The Times Oliver Kamm said Roth’s comment was “A shocking remark” and called on him to “retract it & retreat with alacrity”
In response to the massive and biting criticism Roth replied on Twitter, “Interesting how many people pretend that this tweet justifies antisemitism (it doesn't and I don't under any circumstances) rather than address the correlation noted in the Haaretz article between recent Israeli government conduct in Gaza and the rise of UK antisemitic incidents.”


