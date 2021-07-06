Hundreds to rally outside US Capitol to protest antisemitism

Titled "NO FEAR: A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people," the rally will feature prominent faith leaders, elected officials, activists, celebrities and the victims of recent antisemitic attacks.

"It is time for the Jewish people and our allies to speak out against antisemitism with the many voices in our resilient community," the rally's website states. "Our tent is big. We welcome all Zionist, Jewish organizations, and allies. If you believe we have a right to exist in peace and security as a Jewish people both here in the United States and in Israel, then you belong with us."

Among the speakers attending will be Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel; former US senator and Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) chairman Norm Coleman; former congressman and Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) chairman Ron Klein; Arizona State House Rep. Alma Hernandez; Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby; former white supremacist Derek Black; and Zionist student activist Blake Flayton.

Sponsors include the RJC, JDCA, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Federations of North America and more.

Registration is available on the rally's website. Free buses are available from Boston, New Jersey, New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia but require registration.

At the time of publication, hundreds have registered to go on the Facebook page. For more info, visit their website or the event's Facebook page At the time of publication, hundreds have registered to go on the Facebook page.

Though it is unclear if it is related, the rally's name is similar to the " No Hate No Fear " rally against antisemitism held in January 2020.

Hundreds had gathered outside the Jewish Agency's offices in Jerusalem, parallel to 25,000 people walking in a solidarity march held in New York.

These rallies came following another spree of antisemitic attacks, most notably a stabbing attack in Monsey and a shooting at a Jersey City kosher supermarket.

Ilanit Chernick contributed to this report.

