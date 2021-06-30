The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Ilhan Omar defends comments comparing Israel, US to Hamas, Taliban

CNN's Jake Tapper called out Omar's original tweet, which drew criticism from members of Congress, asking if she regretted sharing them with the public.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 30, 2021 09:38
U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Rep. Ilhan Omar defended her statements in which compared Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the Taliban in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.
Following the recent 11-day escalation in May between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip, Omar attempted to draw comparison between the war in Afghanistan and the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that atrocities have been committed by all sides and each should be held accountable for their "crimes against humanity."
Tapper called out Omar's original tweet, which drew criticism from members of Congress, asking if she regretted sharing them with the public.
"I don't," Omar replied. "I think it's really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make. Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken."
Tapper then questioned if Omar understood why these comments and her track record of anti-Israel rhetoric could be seen or deemed as antisemitic by her fellow Jewish congressional members, to which she then shifted the blame onto.
"I've welcomed any time my colleagues asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me," replied Omar. "I think it's really important for these members to realize that they haven't been partners in justice. 
"They haven't been engaging in seeking justice around the world and I think I will continue to do that," she added. "It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don't."
To illustrate her original point, Omar shared a video of a conversation between herself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which she asked him what mechanisms are in place in the US for victims of alleged crimes against humanity in Israel, Palestine, and Afghanistan to seek justice.
"We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity," her tweet accompanying the video said. "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban."
Omar specifically mentioned the Israeli Security Forces, Hamas, and the Taliban by name, comparing them with each other.
After a dozen Jewish Democrats in Congress asked Omar to clarify remarks in which she grouped Hamas and the Taliban with the United States and Israel, she complied — but not before she got something off her chest.
An insinuation in the request that she was covering for terrorists was Islamophobic, Omar said in a tweet, and she exhorted her colleagues to call first next time.
“On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about ongoing International Criminal Court investigations,” Omar said following her June 12 comments. “To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel. I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”
She was replying to a request from 12 of the 25 Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives to clarify her earlier statements in which she grouped the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas. That request came out of a meeting earlier of the unofficial caucus of House Jewish Democrats in which Brad Schneider of Illinois made the case for a statement calling out Omar.
The House leadership team, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), welcomed the clarification. “Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the US and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” said a statement from Pelosi’s office. “We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the US and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”
Omar’s intent seemed clearer if one watched the video that accompanied her tweet. It showed her question and answer session in Congress the same day, where she pressed Blinken on how the Biden administration proposed that alleged victims of war crimes seek redress, given that it opposed the ICC investigations into the two conflicts she cited.
“Where do we think victims are supposed to go for justice, and what justice mechanisms do you support?” she asked Blinken.
An hour or so after the Jewish Democrats released their formal request, following a long meeting in which the propriety of doing so was debated, Omar tweeted that threats against her had intensified because of the controversy. She said the request for clarification – which she fulfilled 12 hours later – was itself bigoted. She was also furious that her colleagues did not first reach out to her.
“It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” she said. “The Islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”
Omar’s Jewish spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, in a separate tweet said that accusing a Muslim member of Congress of covering for terrorism was Islamophobic.

Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Hamas United States taliban Ilhan Omar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by