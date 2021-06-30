Ilhan Omar defends comments comparing Israel, US to Hamas, Taliban

Rep. Ilhan Omar defended her statements in which compared Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the Taliban in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.
Following the recent 11-day escalation in May between Israel and allied terror groups in the Gaza Strip, Omar attempted to draw comparison between the war in Afghanistan and the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that atrocities have been committed by all sides and each should be held accountable for their "crimes against humanity."
Tapper called out Omar's original tweet, which drew criticism from members of Congress, asking if she regretted sharing them with the public.
"I don't," Omar replied. "I think it's really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make. Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken."
Ilhan Omar: "I don't" regret equating U.S. and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/XpR0e6kVeo— Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 29, 2021
Tapper then questioned if Omar understood why these comments and her track record of anti-Israel rhetoric could be seen or deemed as antisemitic by her fellow Jewish congressional members, to which she then shifted the blame onto.
"I've welcomed any time my colleagues asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me," replied Omar. "I think it's really important for these members to realize that they haven't been partners in justice.
"They haven't been engaging in seeking justice around the world and I think I will continue to do that," she added. "It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don't."
Will @USJewishDems join us in calling out @Ilhan Omar for saying Jewish members of Congress aren't "partners in justice?" Or, is the JDCA and @HalieSoifer going to show us all, once again, that they're frauds? Video from today: pic.twitter.com/NxzM6djd3H— RJC (@RJC) June 29, 2021
To illustrate her original point, Omar shared a video of a conversation between herself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which she asked him what mechanisms are in place in the US for victims of alleged crimes against humanity in Israel, Palestine, and Afghanistan to seek justice.
"We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity," her tweet accompanying the video said. "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban."
Omar specifically mentioned the Israeli Security Forces, Hamas, and the Taliban by name, comparing them with each other.
We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021
After a dozen Jewish Democrats in Congress asked Omar to clarify remarks in which she grouped Hamas and the Taliban with the United States and Israel, she complied — but not before she got something off her chest.
An insinuation in the request that she was covering for terrorists was Islamophobic, Omar said in a tweet, and she exhorted her colleagues to call first next time.
“On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about ongoing International Criminal Court investigations,” Omar said following her June 12 comments. “To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel. I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”
She was replying to a request from 12 of the 25 Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives to clarify her earlier statements in which she grouped the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas. That request came out of a meeting earlier of the unofficial caucus of House Jewish Democrats in which Brad Schneider of Illinois made the case for a statement calling out Omar.
The House leadership team, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), welcomed the clarification. “Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the US and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” said a statement from Pelosi’s office. “We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the US and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”
Omar’s intent seemed clearer if one watched the video that accompanied her tweet. It showed her question and answer session in Congress the same day, where she pressed Blinken on how the Biden administration proposed that alleged victims of war crimes seek redress, given that it opposed the ICC investigations into the two conflicts she cited.
“Where do we think victims are supposed to go for justice, and what justice mechanisms do you support?” she asked Blinken.
An hour or so after the Jewish Democrats released their formal request, following a long meeting in which the propriety of doing so was debated, Omar tweeted that threats against her had intensified because of the controversy. She said the request for clarification – which she fulfilled 12 hours later – was itself bigoted. She was also furious that her colleagues did not first reach out to her.
“It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” she said. “The Islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”
Omar’s Jewish spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, in a separate tweet said that accusing a Muslim member of Congress of covering for terrorism was Islamophobic.
Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this report.