Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A website belonging to the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan, an organization affiliated with the white supremacist Klu Klux Klan (KKK), was hacked by a group identifying themselves as Israeli Jewish antifa, exposing pictures, names and personal information of many of the organizations members.While the website originally consisted of white supremacist imagery as well as a link to join them, the hack completely altered the entirety of the webpage.The phrase "SHABBAT SHALOM! GOODNIGHT WHITE PRIDE ;)" is shown on full display on the top of the article, alongside other phrases such as "JEWISH SOLIDARITY WITH ALL OPPRESSED PEOPLES," "NEVER AGAIN" and the Hebrew phrase "Od Avinu Chai!!! Am Yisraeil Chai!!!"The hack also revealed the supposed leader of the Patriotic Brigade, a Texas resident named Kevin James Smith. This included Smith's face, address, phone number, date of birth, both email addresses, proof he paid to operate the website and a link to his page on the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, where he is registered for having raped a 14-year-old girl.The identity of the hacker remains unclear, but a Twitter account under the name of @justice_jew appears to be claiming responsibility. On the Twitter page, the account operator continues to refer to other white supremacist organizations alongside links, with details occasionally provided about the individuals in charge or how to access them.It seems this is only the beginning of the hackers' takedown of KKK cells."Any Klansmen reading this, we know who you are, and we are coming for you," the hackers wrote on the website."We never forgive, never forget, and never stop coming."Those with further information on any of the Patriotic Brigade's members were asked to email antifa667@protonmail.com.The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the hackers for comment.Based out of Texas, the Patriotic Brigade was recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a dangerous hate group. According to the SPLC, they have been active in four different states, while the website claimed it had members in 13 states and a Terrebonne Paris investigation claimed it was active in 17 different states.The original website remains on web archive, and a .ZIP file of it can be downloaded on the hacked website.