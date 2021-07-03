The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish group partners with NJ borough after school project praises Hitler

The fifth-grade student's project featured, and some say glorified, Adolf Hitler and his history.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2021 00:25
Group of students raising hands during a lesson in the classroom. [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A Jewish human rights group teamed up with Tenafly, New Jersey after a student's school project glorified Adolf Hitler. 
The assignment was to write about accomplishments of notable people, as well as dressing up as the chosen person. The students' projects were hung in the school's hallway, including one uncritically detailing Hitler's life, drawing backlash from parents. 
In response, the Simon Wiesenthal Center partnered with the borough to increase Holocaust awareness. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, according to their website, is a Jewish global human rights organization researching the Holocaust and confronting antisemitism worldwide. They hold an office in Jerusalem and created the Museum of Tolerance there, as well as in Los Angeles. 
The community of Tenafly will hold a meeting with Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter on July 12 at Tenafly Borough Hall.
“The Simon Wiesenthal Center is proud to announce the establishment of an important partnership with the Borough of Tenafly as we aim to convert a very concerning incident into a productive teaching moment,” said Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Michael Cohen. “By bringing Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter to tell his story at a community event at Borough Hall followed by the display of the Center’s ‘Courage to Remember’ Holocaust exhibit, Tenafly is demonstrating that it is serious about Holocaust education. The Simon Wiesenthal Center commends the Tenafly mayor and governing body for their prompt actions and looks forward to a continued partnership making certain that the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten.”   
In 1994, New Jersey passed a bill to provide Holocaust education in elementary and secondary education, according to the state website. This bill was signed into law by then Governor Christine Whitman. 
“I look forward to sharing my experiences with the Tenafly community and bringing us all together. I hope that my presence and story can spark a new age of compassion and understating. We have much work to do in ensuring Holocaust education, and I am proud to be a part of this initiative,” said Holocaust Survivor Mark Schonwetter.  


