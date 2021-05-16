Jews assaulted during a pro-Israel protest in Toronto - watch

Video footage on social media filmed close to the site of the demonstration at Nathan Philips Square in downtown Toronto showed a gang of pro-Palestinian demonstrators violently attacking an elderly aged man. A number of them were masked.

The gang threw various objects and beat the man as well as other victims with various objects, the video footage showed.



Pro Palestine protestors beat an elderly Jewish man in Canada. They also sexually assaulted a Jewish girl (whom I just spoke with). This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/aSSdW9NAHN May 16, 2021



More footage. The man had to go get treated at the hospital. Will update as I get more information. pic.twitter.com/vFn9tCALj0 May 16, 2021

According to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, “a group of protestors bearing a Palestinian flag swarmed and brutally assaulted a small number of pro-Israel demonstrators.”

CIJA said that antisemitic statements were voiced by the perpetrators during the assault, according to witnesses.

At the time, dozens of pro-Israel activists were demonstrating near a crowd of several thousand pro-Palestinian supporters who were protesting against Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip during the last week.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these brazen acts of assault, intimidation, and hate targeting members of Toronto’s Jewish community and supporters of Israel,” said CIJA following the incident.

“There is absolutely no justification for political violence in the streets of Toronto, whatever one’s cause may be. To put it bluntly: Those who hate Israel so much that it inspires them to egg and assault their fellow Canadians aren’t just a threat to Jews. They threaten the very fabric of Canadian society.”

CIJA said that the assault on Saturday was “ the latest in a series of alarming incidents over the past week that make it clear anti-Israel activists are seeking to use the current violence in the Middle East as an excuse to target Toronto’s Jewish community for intimidation and hate.”

