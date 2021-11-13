Lapid denounces ‘Death to Jews’ incident in Poland

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has denounced an incident in Poland in which people chanted “ Death to Jews ” during a far-right rally on Thursday night, and called on the Polish government to punish those responsible for inciting hatred.

The event in question was a far-right march marking Poland’s Independence Day in the city of Kalisz attended by hundreds of people during which marchers chanted “Death to Jews” and burned a copy of a 13th century Polish historical document that granted Jews the right to settle in the country.

“The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world,” Lapid tweeted Saturday night.

“The unequivocal condemnation by Polish officials is important and necessary. I welcome their condemnation and expect the Polish government to act uncompromisingly against those who took part in this shocking display of hate,” he added.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference in Washington on October 13, 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

