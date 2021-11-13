The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid denounces ‘Death to Jews’ incident in Poland

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has denounced an incident in Poland in which people chanted “Death to Jews” during a far-right rally.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 21:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 22:11
Demonstrators carry Polish flags during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2021. (photo credit: DAWID ZUCHOWIGZ/AGENCA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has denounced an incident in Poland in which people chanted “Death to Jews” during a far-right rally on Thursday night, and called on the Polish government to punish those responsible for inciting hatred. 
The event in question was a far-right march marking Poland’s Independence Day in the city of Kalisz attended by hundreds of people during which marchers chanted “Death to Jews” and burned a copy of a 13th century Polish historical document that granted Jews the right to settle in the country.
“The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world,” Lapid tweeted Saturday night. 
“The unequivocal condemnation by Polish officials is important and necessary. I welcome their condemnation and expect the Polish government to act uncompromisingly against those who took part in this shocking display of hate,” he added.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference in Washington on October 13, 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference in Washington on October 13, 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Marchers paraded through the Kalisz city center chanting “death to enemies of the fatherland,”  and then in front of the town hall cried “death to Jews” and burnt a copy of the Statute of Kalisz which gave Jews legal rights and protections in Poland in the 13th century, according to the Notes from Poland English-language news website.
The crowd then chanted “this is Poland, not Polin”, referring to the Hebrew name for Poland, the website reported. 


