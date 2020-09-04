The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

SFSU to host PLFP hijacker Leila Khaled as part of 'resistance' event

The PLFP was heavily involved in terrorist attacks and suicide bombings during the Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 04:11
leila khaled 248.88 (photo credit:)
leila khaled 248.88
(photo credit: )
San Francisco State University (SFSU) will be hosting Leila Khaled, a prominent member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) and hijacker of the Tel-Aviv bound flight TWA Flight 840 hijacking in 1969 and Dawson Field hijackings in 1970.
Khaled will be participating in a 'resistance' event organized by the Department of Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, according to an Algemeiner report Thursday.
Khaled was later released as part of a prisoner exchange, and is expected to speak at the event titled, “Whose Narratives? Gender, Justice and Resistance: A Conversation with Leila Khaled,” on September 23, hosted by Prof. Rabab Abdulhadi. The latter has been accused by some, according to Algemeiner, of fostering a climate of hate on campus towards pro-Israel students.
Others expected to speak at the event include Ronnie Kasrils, a Jewish member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign who has also been accused to promoting conspiracy theories.
Khaled, who is currently 76 years old and lives in the Jordanian capital of Amman, continues to have ties to the PLFP. The Palestinian organization is classified as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, Canada and the EU.
The PLFP was heavily involved in terrorist attacks and suicide bombings during the Second Intifada from 2000-2005.
The interconnected nature between the BDS movement and Palestinian terrorism has been reported on multiple times by The Jerusalem Post.
In early August, Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohens issued strong criticisms of a series of pro-Palestinian protests which are being staged in several prominent cities in Europe and North America by the Samidoun organization, which also has strong ties to the PLFP.
Similarly, in June, PayPal closed the account of the pro-BDS French organization Collectif Palestine Vaincra because of its ties to the PLFP.


Tags Terrorism san francisco Leila Khaled PLFP
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by