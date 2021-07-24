London teenager charged for antisemitic incident in train station

The incident happened in the Underground train station on the escalators leading down to the platforms.

A video of the event shared on Twitter as it happened on July 4 showed a group of teenage boys laughing in the presence of a Jewish commuter, chanting “we’ve got a Jew behind us,” and “we f***ing hate the Jews,” as the escalators descended.

The teenager was charged on July 23 and was released on conditional police bail to appear in court on August 2, according to British Transport Police.

An additional but unrelated incident concerning the same victim is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, in which the Jewish man was threatened by another passenger on the bus he was travelling on. The perpetrator can be seen on camera, threatening to "slit his throat for Palestine."

The Metropolitan Police has renewed its appeal for information regarding the incident.