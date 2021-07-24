The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

London teenager charged for antisemitic incident in train station

The teenager was charged on July 23 and was released on conditional police bail to appear in court on August 2, according to British Transport Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 24, 2021 00:15
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose anti-Semitism, in Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 26, 2018. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose anti-Semitism, in Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 26, 2018.
(photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
 A 17-year-old boy in London, England has been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offense on Friday in connection to an antisemitic incident that took place on the London Underground earlier this month, British media has reported.
The incident happened in the Underground train station on the escalators leading down to the platforms.
A video of the event shared on Twitter as it happened on July 4 showed a group of teenage boys laughing in the presence of a Jewish commuter, chanting “we’ve got a Jew behind us,” and “we f***ing hate the Jews,” as the escalators descended.
The teenager was charged on July 23 and was released on conditional police bail to appear in court on August 2, according to British Transport Police.
An additional but unrelated incident concerning the same victim is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, in which the Jewish man was threatened by another passenger on the bus he was travelling on. The perpetrator can be seen on camera, threatening to "slit his throat for Palestine."
The Metropolitan Police has renewed its appeal for information regarding the incident.


Tags London london jewish community hate crime Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by