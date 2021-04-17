Long Island man indicted for crimes against Jews, LGBTQ people

Keller was involved in a number of incidents including shooting into homes and cars, ABC7 reported. He is suspected of choosing specific victims who were either Jewish or gay.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said that the defendant “shot a gun into establishments and residences throughout the county. He vandalized cars and posted extremely disturbing messages on Instagram," according to CBSN New York.

Sini called the defendant an "absolute menace," and said that "When you're targeted based on your religion, that is an extremely isolating and scary feeling to have," ABC7 reported.

"Whether or not he did theses things, we'll find out," Keller's attorney told ABC7. "Whether or not he's a victim of things happening to him from these people, we'll find out...This may have gone back and forth both ways. I think there's a lot more to this case than we heard today."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}