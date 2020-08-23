The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Man arrested, charged for antisemitic vandalism of NY politician's office

Aggarwala admitted to vandalizing the office and leaving the note, explaining he was angered by a fundraising appeal Seawright's office had supposedly published, because it referenced a synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 03:00
A suspect has been charged for vandalizing the office of a New York state assemblyman earlier this month and leaving an antisemitic note, the New York Post reported Thursday.
The suspect, 53-year-old Karan Aggarwala, is being charged with harassment, criminal trespass and making graffiti to leave an antisemitic and sexually explicit message in the office of Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright on August 11, according to the New York Post.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, but was released without bail. He is due again in court on November 17.
Though Seawright herself is not Jewish, she is a member of the Assembly's Jewish caucus, and has a Jewish husband.
“I want to speak loud and clear today that we will never be intimidated by this criminal act,” she said at the news conference following the incident, according to Jewish Insider. “We will stand together, speak up and remain vigilant against this violence and antisemitism.”
Speaking to the New York Post, Aggarwala admitted to vandalizing the office and leaving the note, explaining that he was angered by a fundraising appeal Seawright's office had supposedly published, because it included a reference to a synagogue.
"You think it's totally good practice for a secular state, a public political nominee, to present a religious affiliation on the same page as their fundraising effort?" Aggarwala told the New York Post.
“What does this have to do with the city? I feel very strongly that in a secular state the promotional literature should not mention your rabbi. Because that’s your personal business. It’s about prayer. It’s not about fundraising.”
In addition, Aggarwala also explained that the Assembly member's office had ignored his requests for assistance in 2017, after he lost his job.
Shira Hanu/JTA contributed to this report.


