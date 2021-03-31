The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

On This Day: Alhambra Decree begins tragic expulsion of Spanish Jewry

The Spanish Inquisition's Alhambra Decree of March 31 1492 ordered, "Jews and Jewesses of our kingdoms to depart and never to return or come back."

By HADASSH BRENNER  
MARCH 31, 2021 12:29
Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella give an audience to a Jew after the decree announcing the expulsion of Spanish Jewry, painting by Emilio Sala Frances in 1889 (photo credit: FLICKR)
Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella give an audience to a Jew after the decree announcing the expulsion of Spanish Jewry, painting by Emilio Sala Frances in 1889
(photo credit: FLICKR)
March 31 1492 marked a tragic day for Spanish Jewry, when the infamous Alhambra Decree declared the expulsion of all Jews from Spain. While explorer Christopher Columbus set out to 'sail the ocean blue,' the Jews of Spain were packing their things and fleeing for their lives.
"The counsel and advice of prelates, great noblemen of our kingdoms, and other persons of learning and wisdom of our Council... resolve to order the said Jews and Jewesses of our kingdoms to depart and never to return or come back," declared King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.

This edict of expulsion demanded that "all Jews and Jewesses of whatever age they may be, who live, reside, and exist in our said kingdoms and lordships," no matter their personal status or identity, leave their homes within four months of the declaration. Those who did not obey were sentenced to death without trial and the confiscation of their property by the government.
The final expulsion of Spanish Jewry in 1492 followed more than 200 years of persecution by Christian authorities and antisemitic mobs. Though many Jews converted to Christianity, as conversos, and achieved high positions in both the church and government, they were still targeted.  On March 14, 1473 the papal decree "Exigit sinceras devotionis affectus," translated as "sincere devotion is required," allowed for the legal persecution of the conversos. The auto de fé, act of faith, ceremonies began soon after, putting suspected heretics of the Christian faith on public trial.
By 1484, Grand Inquisitor Tomás de Torquemada published the "28 articles" that officially authorized the Spanish Inquisition. Interrogations including torture and cruel punishments were instituted against suspects of church betrayal and execution was permitted through civil authority.
King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella feared that converts to the Christian faith were practicing Judaism in secret and assigned inquisitors to investigate the matter. 
"There were some wicked Christians who Judaized and apostatized from our holy Catholic faith," they wrote in the edict. The inquisitors informed the throne,"that great injury has resulted and still results, since the Christians have engaged in and continue...to steal faithful Christians from our holy Catholic faith and to separate them from it...and persuading them as much as they can to hold and observe the law of Moses, convincing them that there is no other law or truth except for that one."
Enraged at the secret Jewish practices of the conversos, the Alhambra Decree was meant to put an end to such "heresy."
"Every day it is found and appears that the said Jews increase in continuing their evil and wicked purpose wherever they live and congregate...True remedy for all these injuries and inconveniences was to banish them from all our kingdoms."
The expulsion of over 200,000 Jews from Spain that ensued four months later was catastrophic for Spanish Jewry. Jews were forced to hand their possessions and estates over to the unsympathetic hands of their Christian neighbors at prices well below what they were worth. With nothing but the clothes on their back, Spanish Jews fled their homeland.
However, their struggles did not end there. 
"Spanish ship captains charged Jewish passengers exorbitant sums, then dumped them overboard in the middle of the ocean," and "Rumors spread throughout Spain that the fleeing refugees had swallowed gold and diamonds, and many Jews were knifed to death by brigands hoping to find treasures in their stomachs," wrote Rabbi Joseph Telushkin in his book Jewish Literacy.
Many who fled to other countries experienced additional expulsion, most notably in Portugal during the 1496 expulsion. Spanish Jews became nomads, constantly running from one persecution to the next. 
Only on December 16, 1968 did Spain officially annul the Alhambra Decree, offering citizenship to descendants of Spanish Jews as reconciliation for the injustice. 
Many historians claim that the Spanish Inquisition and the expulsion of the Jews were necessary evils in the unification of the country, but historian and Rabbi José Faur wrote that such persecution displayed "the dark side of humankind : the manipulation of religion (or other ideologies) for cynical purposes" (Jews, Converso, and Native Americans: The Iberian Experience).
He pointed out that, "Other European countries attained national unity without pursuing any of the Spanish policies."
This brutal expulsion was devastating for Jews of Spanish origin, who were once major contributors to Spanish society and culture; many felt deep animosity and betrayal by the country they once proudly called home.


Tags christianity sephardim antisemitism Spanish Inquisition Converso
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by