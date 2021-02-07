Marilyn Manson accused of being antisemitic, racist by Evan Rachel Wood

After having accused singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson of abusing her during their relationship, actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her ex-partner of being racist and antisemitic, People Magazine reported.
The 33-year-old actor, singer and activist shared details of this over her Instagram story on Friday, claiming that Manson — name Brian Warner — had referred to her derogatorily as a Jew, but added that when he was mad at her, he would "draw swastikas over my bedside table."
"I heard the 'n' word over and over," she continued, People reported. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god-forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more."
Wood is Jewish and was raised as such. However, her mother converted, she explained over Instagram. "That's better," Manson would tell her, because to him, it meant that she wasn't "blood Jewish."
Wood also shared a photo of some of Manson's tattoos, which she said could be swastikas and a Nazi-inspired skull and crossbones symbol. She added that Manson "did not have these tattoos when we started dating," People reported.
Wood began talking about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016, and has focused her activism on those issues. A few weeks ago over Instagram, Wood had said: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
On Saturday night, Wood revealed on her Instagram story that she had filed a police report in 2020 after learning that Manson's wife, Lindsey Ursich, had attempted to get photos of her when she was underage and under the influence of drugs and alcohol given to her by Manson. She added that this was ostensibly motivated to "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up.'"
Wood included a picture of the police report, as well as screenshots of a chat between two Manson fans on discord regarding Ursich looking for the photos.
Since these allegations have come forth, Manson has been dropped form his talent agency CAA as well as his own record label. However, he has denied wrongdoing, and according to People, has issued statements that these claims are "horrible distortions of reality."
Reuters contributed to this report.
