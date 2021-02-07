The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Marilyn Manson accused of being antisemitic, racist by Evan Rachel Wood

Wood accused Manson of having tattoos of Nazi imagery and that when he was mad at her, he would "draw swastikas over my bedside table."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 06:05
Marilyn Manson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
Marilyn Manson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020.
(photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
After having accused singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson of abusing her during their relationship, actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her ex-partner of being racist and antisemitic, People Magazine reported.
The 33-year-old actor, singer and activist shared details of this over her Instagram story on Friday, claiming that Manson — name Brian Warner — had referred to her derogatorily as a Jew, but added that when he was mad at her, he would "draw swastikas over my bedside table."
"I heard the 'n' word over and over," she continued, People reported. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god-forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more."
Wood is Jewish and was raised as such. However, her mother converted, she explained over Instagram. "That's better," Manson would tell her, because to him, it meant that she wasn't "blood Jewish."
Wood also shared a photo of some of Manson's tattoos, which she said could be swastikas and a Nazi-inspired skull and crossbones symbol. She added that Manson  "did not have these tattoos when we started dating," People reported.
Wood began talking about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016, and has focused her activism on those issues. A few weeks ago over Instagram, Wood had said: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
On Saturday night, Wood revealed on her Instagram story that she had filed a police report in 2020 after learning that Manson's wife, Lindsey Ursich, had attempted to get photos of her when she was underage and under the influence of drugs and alcohol given to her by Manson. She added that this was ostensibly motivated to "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up.'"
Wood included a picture of the police report, as well as screenshots of a chat between two Manson fans on discord regarding Ursich looking for the photos.
Since these allegations have come forth, Manson has been dropped form his talent agency CAA as well as his own record label. However, he has denied wrongdoing, and according to People, has issued statements that these claims are "horrible distortions of reality."

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags swastika nazi domestic violence antisemitism abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by