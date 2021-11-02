Nazi flag with Star of David hung near West Bank settlement

A handmade Nazi flag with a Jewish Star of David was hung up near the entrance to Homesh, a West Bank settlement , in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The flag was discovered and taken down by "Har Shalom" Homesh Yeshiva students on Tuesday morning.

A Jewish Star of David and a swastika can be seen on one side of the flag while two swastikas were sewn on its reverse.

Antisemitic graffiti and Nazi symbolism have become widespread in the West Bank in recent months.

In October, Yitzhar Yeshiva students found and erased swastikas sprayed on concrete blocks and road signs by vandals in Huwara, near Nablus. A month prior, the IDF took down a Nazi flag bearing a swastika after it was hoisted by unknown perpetrators in the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar near Hebron

Perhaps the most extravagant display of antisemitism was August's flaming wooden Star of David with a swastika inside, put up by Palestinian rioters near the evacuated West Bank outpost of Evyatar.

The handmade Nazi flag hung up near the West Bank settlement of Homesh (credit: HOMESH YESHIVA)

Homesh Yeshiva dean Shmuel Wendy said acts of aggression and harassment towards the Yeshiva by their Palestinian neighbors have become more frequent since May's Operation Guardian of the Walls.

"We are experiencing a deliberate pattern of directed harassment," said Wendy. "They are trying to harm the Yeshiva because it is the pin in the dam that prevents northern Samaria from becoming a terrorist enclave like Gaza," Wendy added.