Nazi graffiti found on murals in California

Nazi imagery, including a swastika, was found on multiple murals in downtown Ukiah, California.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2021 02:04
Swastika painted on car in Kibbutz Hatzerim in the Negev. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nazi symbols, were found on two pieces of artwork in downtown Ukiah, California, according to The Ukiah Daily Journal. The Mendocino County Inland Jewish Community is describing these acts as hate crimes.
Program administrator for the city, Neil Davis, said the images were found on one of the mosaic pieces done by artist Elizabeth Raybee. “A family member of Raybee saw the swastikas on June 23, and immediately removed them,” said Davis.
Another mural was defaced later that same week, found by artist Lauren Sinnott, across from the mural she is currently painting. She proceeded to remove it with rubbing alcohol. The mural, known as the "Racoon Lodge" mural, was defaced with two "S" markings as well as a swastika. The two "S" markings refers to Schutzstaffel, political soldiers of the Nazi Party.
Davis reported the graffiti to the police department, stating he didn't know if they would be treating it as a hate crime. 
Former president of Kol HaEmek, the Mendocino County Inland Jewish Community, Nancy Horowitz Bertsch as well as Sherrie Ebyam, the current president, wrote to the Ukiah Police Department. They wrote,  “These acts of defilement are Hate Crimes. As leaders of our Jewish Community, we will not sit quietly and let this go by. We expect that the city of Ukiah Police Department will investigate, find, and hold accountable those responsible for these crimes.”
The deputy city manager for the city of Ukiah, Shannon Riley, responded with,
“On behalf of the city of Ukiah, I am appalled and saddened by recent acts of graffiti swastikas and other Nazi-style symbols — on two different public art projects. These incidents were discovered and reported to various individuals, including to the two artists, and the vandalism was removed immediately. The Ukiah Police Department was not notified until Wednesday, June 30th, nearly seven days after the first case was discovered. Since that time, information including photographic evidence of the vandalism has been gathered and the detective division of UPD is investigating the incidents as a hate crime. Every effort is being taken to bring justice to the individual(s) responsible for this defilement of public art." 


