Neo-Nazis desecrate Jewish graves in Tasmanian cemetery

Neo-Nazis vandalized Jewish graves in Tasmania, Australia earlier in November, American Jewish News (AJN) reported on Friday.

The white supremacists reportedly placed 'white force' stickers on tombstones at the Jewish section of the cemetery.

According to AJN, the stickers were placed on November 9, the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht , "the Night of Broken Glass."

On November 9, 1938, synagogues and Jewish businesses throughout Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia were vandalized by Nazi Germany forces and civilians.

The windows of the synagogues and businesses were shattered and some stores were raided and looted before being set on fire.

GAZING AT the carnage of Kristallnacht, November 1938. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), a Jewish-Australian community organization founded to combat antisemitism in the land down under, condemned the attacks on Jewish graves.

"This repulsive desecration of the dead is a hate crime, pure and simple," ADC chair Dvir Abramovich told AJC.

"Those modern-day Nazi are also coming for every Australian, be it Muslim, Asian, LGBTIQ, indigenous or the disabled," he added.

In order to combat these acts of antisemitism, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia will formally endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The official endorsement was announced at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism by Morrison in October.