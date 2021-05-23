The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

New York Jewish man assaulted for wearing Star of David necklace - report

"What is that around your neck, does that make you a f**king Zionist?" the attacker reportedly shouted before punching the victim in the face.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2021 04:22
A Star of David necklace. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A Star of David necklace.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A 29-year-old Jewish man in New York City claims he was attacked in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood for wearing a Star of David necklace, The New York Post reported Saturday.
Ike Tobias and his wife had been walking after going to a rally in the city, which had focused on the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. But as they walked, a man reportedly walked up to them. The man, who Tobias described to The New York Post as being "Arabic," addressed the necklace, which had been a gift from Tobias's grandfather.
"What is that around your neck, does that make you a f**king Zionist?" Tobias claimed the attacker shouted before punching him in the face.
Speaking to The New York Post from his home in Brooklyn, Tobias said “I wasn’t expecting that, walking down the street. It happened before I could react. It was all for nothing. For wearing a necklace.”
The incident took place as antisemitic incidents are on the rise throughout the Western world. This rise in antisemitism is believed to be linked to the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas, which ended Friday morning after an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire was established.
But despite the ceasefire ending hostilities, antisemitic incidents are still taking place. 
In another incident in New York City, rival pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators clashed and a Jewish man was attacked and beaten by several pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Times Square. The attack was caught on video and shared over social media and drew the attention of several politicians.
One man was arrested for the assault and several others are being sought by the police.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags new york crime Israeli Palestinian Conflict Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by