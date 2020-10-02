The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

NYU, Dept. of Education settle antisemitism lawsuit with student

Adela Cojab says she is "excited to see NYU take on these new policies" and that "I love NYU with all of my heart, but I want to see it be a better school."

By RACHEL WOLF  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 01:38
New York University banner (photo credit: NYU PHOTO BUREAU)
New York University banner
(photo credit: NYU PHOTO BUREAU)
New York University (NYU) and the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) reached a landmark settlement over  charges of antisemitism on the university’s campus, The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (LDB) announced on Thursday. Adela Cojab, an NYU graduate, filed the complaint in April 2019 regarding events that took place in 2018.
According to LDB, the settlement requires that NYU’s anti-harassment policy include a “statement of the university’s commitment to academic freedom and free speech.” Additionally, as a result of the settlement, NYU will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. NYU President Andrew Hamilton will also issue a statement that “antisemitism will not be tolerated, conduct town hall meetings on antisemitism and work with NYU student groups to combat antisemitism.”  
The IHRA defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Following the settlement, LDB President Alyza Lewin said: “The NYU OCR Resolution Agreement confirms the importance of the executive order. To effectively combat antisemitism, universities must first be able to define and recognize antisemitism in all its forms."
The executive order to which Lewin refers, which was signed by President Donald Trump in December, requires OCR and some federal agencies to use the IHRA definition of antisemitism. A Trump administration official told The Jerusalem Post when the order was signed that the policy of the executive branch is to enforce Title VI in order to prohibit discrimination rooted in antisemitism "as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination," noting that this will be language used in the order. The order drew praise from several Jewish organizations.
"Unfortunately, campus antisemitism is spiking, in part, because administrators don’t understand contemporary antisemitism and, therefore, can’t properly identify it when it happens," Lewin added.
Cojab, who filed the complaint, told the Post on Friday that she is pleased with the agreement and said it would have "made a world of difference" had it been implemented before she started her undergraduate years at NYU.
"It’s really great, it means that they recognize that there are issues and that they’re issues that [NYU believes it] can fix. It’s a nicer way to come to a resolution, it helps all parties. I was very glad to hear that they signed an agreement. The agreement itself, I think is a good first step, overall very positive."
She praised the agreement's specificity and its including examples of antisemitism, which she says will make what is acceptable and what is not more clear for students.
"My favorite part of the agreement is that they constantly meet with Jewish leaders and they have to send constant reporting to the Office of Civil Rights, that way it really holds the university accountable and it gives the students a way to make sure that the university is being held accountable."
Cojab confirmed that she will be meeting with NYU administrators in the near future and says she is "excited" to work with them and "see NYU take on these new policies."
However, she is worried that if parts of the agreement are not fully implemented, it could be come an issue as it was for her when she was studying at NYU.
"What I’m hesitant about the agreement is that - I know the OCR and executive order operate with the IHRA def of antisemitism, which of course includes anti-Zionism and I’m worried that NYU might not include anti-Zionism in their antisemitism training," she said, stating that the "brunt of the discrimination" she endured was because of her Zionism and "connection to Israel as a Jewish person."
Cojab continued, "I’m worried that if NYU doesn’t embrace the Zionism part of the definition that [the agreement] really is for nothing. You can still have students who go out and burn Israeli flags and NYU might still and say 'well, was that really antisemitic?' and that’s what I’m most worried about."
She stressed the importance of the university including clubs, as she says most of the discrimination she faced was at the hands of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).
"SJP was the source of much of the discrimination if not all, them as an organization supported the flag burning, their member is the one that did the physical assaulting, they’re the ones who harassed us on social media. SJP is an issue and we couldn’t actually do anything against SJP, all the actions that NYU took were against individuals, even thought the organization was promoting the hatred. I wish they would’ve mentioned SJP by name."
However, she recognizes that many of the "problematic" students graduated and that it would not necessarily be fair to the students who are in SJP now and did not participate in the discrimination.
Despite the hardships and the lawsuit, one thing Cojab made clear was her passion and love for the school.
"I love NYU. NYU was my number one choice, I wanted to go to NYU since I was in 4th grade...NYU was my dream school, continues to be my dream school and still is my school that I love and adore."
She explained that it was out of this love for the university that she tried to improve it: "When all the discrimination was occurring I was meeting with administrators, not making negative press, not getting out there with a megaphone, not calling [for] large boycotts of NYU. Why? Because I cared about my school, instead I was meeting with administrators in their offices to tell them ‘I care about my school and I want to see it get better and that’s why I’m in your office instead of outside making noise.’"
"After all of my meetings, when it became clear that the university wasn’t going to act or they weren’t taking me seriously, that’s when I finally decided to take to the legal route, which I never wanted to do, it was a very hard decision for me, a very hard decision. I love NYU with all of my heart, but I want to see it be a better school."
Cojab insisted that NYU had a policy problem, not an antisemitism problem and said that the school was welcoming to Jewish and Zionist students.
"NYU is not antisemitic, they just had an issue moving forward with discrimination policy as it applied to Jewish students." She added that in her view the school is "very much trying to change that.”
In December 2019, after speaking about her experiences at NYU at the Israeli American Council's annual conference, Cojab told the Post that earlier in her college career, the NYU president invited Jews and anti-Israel students for a joint meeting that was facilitated by a professional mediator because “they knew it was a hostile environment.”

Following the Post's report, NYU Spokesman John Beckman responded, saying "NYU has rightly long been known as a place that is welcoming and supportive of Jewish students, and – unwarranted allegations notwithstanding -- it is no less true today."
Omri Nahmias and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags jewish Anti-Israel New York University Anti-Zionism lawsuit antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by