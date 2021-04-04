The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Yad Vashem opens exhibition 80 years since Operation Barbarossa

A new online exhibition tells unpublished accounts of Jewish families caught up in the horror of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union and the onset of the Holocaust.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 4, 2021 20:52
The Bernstein Family from Ylakiai in Lithuania during the Holocaust. (photo credit: COURTESY OF YAD VASHEM ARTIFACTS COLLECTION)
The Bernstein Family from Ylakiai in Lithuania during the Holocaust.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF YAD VASHEM ARTIFACTS COLLECTION)
A new online exhibition commemorating 80 years since the beginning of the large-scale mass murder of Jews during the Holocaust has been created by Yad Vashem ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day this Wednesday night and Thursday.
The exhibition, entitled “The Onset of Mass Murder – The Fate of Jewish Families in 1941,” highlights the stories of 12 Jewish families who were caught in the fury of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa in June 1941.
Following this invasion, mass shootings committed by the Einsatzgruppen, other German soldiers and police forces and local collaborators began across Eastern Europe and continued into 1943, during which some 1.5 million Jews were murdered.
Jews were also murdered in similar operations in German-occupied Yugoslav territory and by the Antonescu regime on Romanian-occupied land.
The new exhibition tells the stories of Jewish families in the wake of Operation Barbarossa and their ultimate fate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Eastern Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Romania and Yugoslavia.
Personal letters, works of art, photographs, documents, testimonies and Pages of Testimony submitted to Yad Vashem are used in the 12 entries to portray the families who lived through these times and describe what happened to them.
One family highlighted is the Bernsteins from Lithuania.
Eta and Jacob Meir Bernstein, who lived in the town of Ylakiai in northwest Lithuania, had seven children. One of them, Ida, immigrated to Mandatory Palestine in 1933, and another, Rivka, married and moved to western Lithuania.
The town, which had a population of about 1,000 Jews, came under Soviet rule in 1940. It was occupied by Nazi forces soon after June 22, 1941, when Germany embarked upon Operation Barbarossa and the invasion of the Soviet Union.
Eta, Jacob, four of their children and some 300 other Jews in Ylakiai were shot and murdered by Lithuanians shortly after the Nazis reached the town.
Rivka was in the city of Reseiniai when the Nazis occupied Lithuania. Her husband, Shmuel, fled east and enlisted in the Soviet Red Amy, but Rivka remained behind since she was pregnant.
She managed to evade several Nazi campaigns in which Jews were shot outside the city in August and September 1941 but was eventually caught and sent to the Kovno Ghetto.
While there, she gave birth to a daughter, Rina, in February 1942 and after trying for months, found a Lithuanian non-Jew living outside of the ghetto to take her baby and care for her.
Rivka was murdered by the Nazis at the Ninth Fort, a mass-murder site, but Rina was well cared for by the woman, Anele Glaveckienė, who reunited Rina after the war with her father, Shmuel, who survived.
Glaveckienė was later recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations for her care for Rina.
Rina remained in Lithuania after the war, married and had two daughters, Rivka and Renata, who were born in Vilna.
In 1989, Rina and her family immigrated to the US.
Much of the testimony from these families demonstrated how suddenly millions of Jews were caught in the Nazi onslaught and how quickly their fate was sealed, said Yona Kobo, Yad Vashem’s online exhibitions coordinator and the researcher and curator of the new exhibition.
Letters, diary entries and other evidence showed that the Jewish communities trapped by the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union demonstrated how they had no idea of the danger they were in, she said.
“No one could have imaged this is what would happen,” Kobo said. “It was so sudden they had no time to leave, and their fate was sealed. Within a few days entire communities were gone.”
Illustrating this point is a letter sent in May 1941, just weeks before the Nazi invasion, by Eta and Jacob Bernstein to their daughter Ida in Tel Aviv. They expressed their concern for the safety of Ida, while her sister wrote of how pleasant things were in their hometown.
“Operation Barbarossa was a significant turning point,” Kobo said. “Until then, the anti-Jewish steps were mostly putting Jews into ghettos and concentration camps, but the invasion brought about first mass murder and then deportation to concentration camps. They murdered first men and then soon all the women, children and babies. We wanted to give these 1.5 million a name, a face and a story to personalize what happened to them.”
To access the online exhibit, click here.


Tags Holocaust Nazis Yad Vashem holocaust memorial day holocaust artifacts Soviet Jewry lithuania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be wary of Turkey - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by