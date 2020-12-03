The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Parents of Halle Synagogue shooter share responsibility - lawyer

The parents of the alleged killer were silent as he became radicalized, a lawyer for the survivors said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 11:41
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier leaves the synagogue at the commemoration ceremony for victims of a shooting at a synagogue and a kebab shop one year ago in Halle, Germany October 9, 2020. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier leaves the synagogue at the commemoration ceremony for victims of a shooting at a synagogue and a kebab shop one year ago in Halle, Germany October 9, 2020.
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
The parents of Stephan Balliet, who is on trial for the murder of two people during the Halle Synagogue terror attack, should share in the responsibility for the attack, said Assia Lewin, the lawyer representing the survivors of the attack, according to the Algemeiner.
Balliet's parents shoulder "a great moral responsibility" for the killings, Lewin said, saying that the parents were silent as Balliet became radicalized.
Balliet, who is 28 years old, lived with his parents in the time leading up to the attack and his parents ignored his increased radicalization preferring to "sweep [it] under the carpet," according to Lewin.
His parents and his sister have refused to testify, according to the Algemeiner. Balliet has said that his family was unaware of his plans for the attack.
Balliet's trail began in July, and he is charged with murder and attempted murder for the synagogue attack in Halle, Germany in October of last year. If convicted in the upcoming trial, he will likely serve a lifetime sentence.
The gunman attempted to enter the synagogue in eastern Germany on Yom Kippur when around 80 Jews were praying. After shooting the guard, Jana Lange and, after failing to gain entry to the synagogue, then went on to the nearby kebab shop, where he apparently randomly shot and killed Kevin S., a 20-year-old who worked as a painter in a nearby construction site.
According to the prosecutor’s statement, “Stephan B. planned an assassination attempt on fellow citizens of the Jewish faith based on an antisemitic, racist and xenophobic sentiment."
A manifesto believed to be written by the attacker was posted online before the shooting and distributed by sympathizers on Telegram. Written a week before the shooting, the manifesto said his objective was to “kill as many anti-whites as possible, Jews preferred.”


