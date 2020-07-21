The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Halle Synagogue shooter trial to begin this week in Germany

If convicted in the upcoming trial, he will likely serve a lifetime sentence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2020 07:28
Flowers and candles are seen outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Flowers and candles are seen outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
The trial of the neo-Nazi gunman responsible for the German synagogue shooting on Yom Kippur, 2019 is set to begin this week, The Algemeiner reported. 
Standing trial is Stephan Balliet, 28, who in April 2020 was charged with murder and attempted murder for the synagogue attack in Halle, Germany in October of last year. If convicted in the upcoming trial, he will likely serve a lifetime sentence. 

Following his charges in April, The Jerusalem Post reviewed the prosecuting statement which read: “The accused is sufficiently suspect of murder in two cases and attempted murder in several cases to the detriment of a total of 68 people In two cases of attempted murder, there is also a sufficient suspicion of dangerous bodily harm and attempted robbery that results in death.”
According to the prosecutor’s statement, “Stephan B. planned an assassination attempt on fellow citizens of the Jewish faith based on an antisemitic, racist and xenophobic sentiment.
A manifesto believed to be written by the attacker was posted online before the shooting and distributed by sympathizers on Telegram. Written a week before the shooting, the manifesto said his objective was to “kill as many anti-whites as possible, Jews preferred.”
The judge covering his case is Ursula Merterns, who has more than 20 years of experience dealing with high-profile cases. Prosecutors hope the upcoming trial will shed light on the neo-Nazi networks that Balliet identified with
“For the survivors, it’s about finding out how this act came about,” Mark Lupschitz, a lawyer for nine of the victims targeted by Balliet, told the news outlet Welt. “It is important to them that supporters of the attack are uncovered.”
His 123-page indictment argues that his goal was to inspire copycat attacks against other Jewish and minority targets, according to The Algemeiner.
 
In October, armed with eight firearms and several explosive devices, Balliet tried to enter the synagogue in which 52 congregants were praying, however he was barred by a heavy wooden door which he tried attempted to shoot open, but failed.
 
After failing to breach the door, the gunman shot 40-year-old Jana Lang - who had scolded him for being noisy near the synagogue during Yom Kippur services.
The gunman then went on to the nearby kebab shop, where he shot and killed Kevin S., a 20-year-old who worked as a painter in a nearby construction site and who was a fan of the local soccer team Halleschen FC.
Within an hour police apprehended Balliet after he crashed his car in an attempt to flee the city. 
Last month, Balliet was recaptured by German authorities after attempting a prison escape. He climbed an 11-foot fence during a walk through a prison but was caught shortly thereafter and taken back into custody. Several days later he had been transferred to a maximum security prison.
 
Benjamin Weinthal, Rossella Tercatin,  and Marcy Oster, JTA contributed to this report.


