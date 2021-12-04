Pennsylvania allocates $6.6m for Tree of Life synagogue repairs

On October 27, 2018, Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old resident of Baldwin, Pennsylvania, fired an AR-15 rifle at congregants as the synagogue hosted Shabbat services as well as a bris.

Bowers' account on the "free speech" social media platform Gab was rife with antisemitic conspiracy theories and epithets, according to The New York Times

Just hours before the shooting, he posted on the network about HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that was planning a Shabbat event for refugees, writing, "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in," the Times report noted.

Following the mass shooting, members of the synagogue have been praying at other local synagogues, according to the Gazette.

Governor Wolf Joins Pittsburgh in Mourning After Tragic Shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue (credit: FLICKR)

The grant aims to repair the house of worship, which has been a center of the Pittsburgh-area Jewish community since 1864, the Times report added.