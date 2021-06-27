Police arrest suspect in Tuscon Chabad antisemitic vandalism

Police have identified and arrested the suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic imagery and slurs on a Chabad in Tuscon, Arizona, earlier this month, local CBS affiliate CBS 5 reported.
The suspect, identified as Nathan Beaver, was arrested after a swastika and an antisemitic slur were spray-painted onto the door of the Chabad on River Synagogue.
The vandalism was first identified by Rabbi Rami Bigelman, who is the center's director, just before he was set to deliver a lecture for a Torah class.
This followed another antisemitic incident in the same city, where unidentified individuals hurled a large object through the glass door of a synagogue, Congregation Chaverim.
Following these incidents, faith leaders from various religious groups united together at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, forming a coalition to stop hate in their local community.
The Anti-Defamation League reported an increase of 75%, regarding antisemitic incidents – including verbal abuse, vandalism and physical altercations – across the United States as a whole.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}