Police arrest suspect in Tuscon Chabad antisemitic vandalism

The vandalism was first identified by Rabbi Rami Bigelman, who is the center's director, just before he was set to deliver a lecture for a Torah class.

This followed another antisemitic incident in the same city, where unidentified individuals hurled a large object through the glass door of a synagogue, Congregation Chaverim.

The Anti-Defamation League reported an increase of 75%, regarding antisemitic incidents – including verbal abuse, vandalism and physical altercations – across the United States as a whole.

