Chabad center in Tucson, Arizona vandalized

This is the second antisemitic incident that has taken place in the city in recent weeks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 08:55
The aftermath of an allegedly antisemitic attack at the Chaverim Congregation in Tucson, Arizona on May 18, 2021. (photo credit: CHAVERIM CONGREGATION/JTA)
The aftermath of an allegedly antisemitic attack at the Chaverim Congregation in Tucson, Arizona on May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: CHAVERIM CONGREGATION/JTA)
Police were notified after antisemitic graffiti was found on a door belonging to a Chabad house in Tucson, Arizona on Monday morning, COLlive reported.
This is the second antisemitic incident that has taken place in the city in recent weeks.
The graffiti painted on the side door of the Chabad on the River house was first identified by Rabbi Rami Bigelman, who is the center's director, just before he was set to deliver a lecture for a Torah class.
The antisemitic display contained a swastika drawn in red paint with the caption "dirty kyke" written beside it.
“We are obviously devastated by this,” Rabbi Bigelman told COLlive.
The center itself organizes educational courses for the surrounding Jewish community, and also houses a synagogue within the confines of the Chabad center.
It is just one of five currently operating within Southern Arizona, the report stated.
“We are determined not to be affected by this distressing incident and will continue serving the wider community," said Executive Director of Chabad Tucson.
Police also made comment on the incident saying that "there is no place for antisemitic hate crimes in our community."
The Tucson Police Department then called on the public to increase "awareness" surrounding places of worship and report any suspicious activity they might encounter directly to police.
Israel and Hamas in Gaza recently agreed to a ceasefire that ended 11 days of escalated violence. The fighting triggered mass protests against Israel and an increase in antisemitic incidents in Europe, the United States and beyond.
Around the same time, and also in Tuscon, unidentified individuals hurled a large object through the glass door of a synagogue, Congregation Chaverim, AZcentral reported. Police are investigating that incident, as well.
The ADL reported an increase of 75%, regarding antisemitic incidents - including verbal abuse, vandalism and physical altercations - across the United States as a whole.


Tags Chabad antisemitism Arizona
