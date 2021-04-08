Portugal opens the doors to Oporto Holocaust museum

Many visitors came to see the museum on its opening day. The first day of its opening brought 500 visitors, with 25 allowed inside at a time, and a long line stretching out its entrance. Although some of the visitors were Jewish, the museum attracted many other tourists sight-seeing in the historic city.

"The new Jewish museum will add to the respect and admiration many have for the Jewish people and the Holocaust museum will impart the lessons that all must heed: Don’t be silent in the face of evil. The more people know about the Jewish people, the less susceptible they are to hateful conspiracy theories and malign stereotypes," Jonathan Greenblatt, the National Director of ADL, proudly announced.

The purpose of the Oporto Holocaust Museum is to educate and portray the lives of Jews before the Nazi conquest of Europe, the Holocaust and the concentration camps. It focuses specifically on the lives of Oporto Jewish refugees as well.

Woman walks along exhibition corridor. The museum was created by the Jewish community there, and invests in the professional training of educators, supporting Holocaust research, and promoting exhibitions.

It includes a model Auschwitz bunker, study center, cinema, corridors displaying a complete narrative, a conference room, and photographs and screens presenting actual footage before, during and after the tragedy. Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.