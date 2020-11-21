Rashida Tlaib, BDS supporter, to speak on JVP antisemitism panel

After an announcement that US Congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib will participate in a panel on antisemitism along with others previously accused of antisemitic or anti-Israel statements, event host Jewish Voice for Peace is drawing criticism for their selection of speakers.
In addition to concerns over previous statements made by the participants, critics are concerned by the identity of the speakers, only one of whom is Jewish.
Marc Lamont Hill, also a panelist, has been accused of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish statements when he called for “a free Palestine from the river to the sea” in 2018 and described Mizrahi Jews as an “identity category” that had been detached “from Palestinian identity” in 2019.
Sinceriously asking, how would you react to a panel with the headline "dismantle racism", when the majority of the panelists are not POC, are not scholars in the subject, and publicly displayed different levels of dog whistling/anti-semitism.— Ashager Araro (@AshagerAraro) November 21, 2020
Tlaib, a Palestinian-American politician who has faced accusations of antisemitism and is known as a fierce critic of Israel and supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, was strongly criticized on social media after tweeting a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) that failed to mention Jews.You want to know how to dismantle antisemitism? Start by not speaking over Jews about what antisemitism is.— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 21, 2020
This #HolocaustRemembranceDay—and every day—we pay tribute to the millions of lives lost and forever changed in one of the most horrific chapters of our world’s history. May we honor them by fighting to ensure hate and bigotry #neveragain prevail. #YomHaShoah pic.twitter.com/q1gAwfINEe— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 21, 2020
Another panel participant, Peter Beinart, has said that he is willing to let go of the idea of a Jewish state, but says the new country could still be a "Jewish home.". Beinart also wrote a column titled "Debunking the myth that anti-Zionism is antisemitic" in the Guardian in 2019. Barbara Ransby, a historian, writer, activist and the fourth panelist endorsed the BDS movement in a column in colorlines. Jerusalem Post Staff, JTA contributed to this report.