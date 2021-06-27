The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Republican congressman compares Democrats to Nazi in recent speech

While making a speech, Republican congressman Scott Perry used a Nazi comparison to argue against modern Democrats in America.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
JUNE 27, 2021 02:25
US Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) receives a tour of FEMA's National Response Coordination Center from FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate (photo credit: PAUL LUKE)
US Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) receives a tour of FEMA's National Response Coordination Center from FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate
(photo credit: PAUL LUKE)
Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania used a Nazi comparison to argue against modern Democrats in America, during a speech he gave June 11 at the conservative Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.
“We can acknowledge that maybe not every one of them is that way, but that doesn't matter,” Perry said. 
“We've seen this throughout history, right? Not every not every citizen in Germany in the 1930s and ’40s was in the Nazi Party. They weren't. But what happened across Germany? That's what's important. What were the policies? What was the leadership? That's what we have to focus on.”
According to his official White House biography, Perry, who serves Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, served in the military as a brigadier-general and is a member of the NRA. He is also a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, founded in 2015. He said in his speech he knew he was a Republican since the first grade.

According to CNN, he was one of the 63 Republicans who voted "no" on the AAPI Hate Crimes Bill which was proposed after a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes hit America. He has also recently been criticized by publications such as The Washington Post and CNN for promoting "replacement theory," that "native-born" Americans are being replaced by immigrants as a way to change the culture of America, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this year. 
He said in his speech, “It wasn't a government in Germany that took the people's rights away immediately. It was fascism. Fascism took it away, because the government put the heavy hand on the companies and the companies did the government's work. Well look around, ladies and gentlemen.” He also made sure to clarify later that he is not a member of "Antifa," which is an abbreviation of "anti-fascist." 
"The Left are always coming... We have to be stronger and louder than them... They are destroying our economy. They are destroying our energy sector. They are going to do this if we let them, and we can not let them... Go fight them."

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has stated that these types of analogies are dangerous and exploitative, and disrespect Holocaust survivors and their families. These types of comparisons trivialize the Holocaust, and make light of the tragic event. 
Watch his full speech here:
 


Tags Holocaust Nazis United States republican
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by