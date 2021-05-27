The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Second arrest made in suspected antisemitic attack at LA sushi restaurant

According to video shot by a bystander, some of the attackers were shouting slogans against Israel.

By LILA SEIDMAN/LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS)  
MAY 27, 2021 19:18
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 LOS ANGELES — A second man was arrested in connection with an attack on diners outside a Beverly Grove sushi restaurant last week that is being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime.
Whittier resident Samer Jayylusi, 35, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.
His arrest comes four days after another suspect, 30-year-old Xavier Pabon of Banning, was arrested at a home outside Los Angeles.
Both men were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the attack May 18 night outside Sushi Fumi on La Cienega Boulevard.
According to video shot by a bystander, some of the attackers were shouting slogans against Israel.
Detectives will recommend hate crimes charges, according to the LAPD statement.
Jayylusi was released on $150,000 bail, arrest records show. He has pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse and child endangerment after a separate arrest in December, court records show.
Pabon posted $275,000 bail and was released. He has a criminal record that includes a conviction for domestic battery in 2014, according to court records.
Authorities continue to look for other suspects.
The attack came during a deadly battle between Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Israel that escalated tensions in the U.S. among supporters of both sides. A fragile cease-fire went into effect last Friday.
The video capturing part of the attack shows people in a caravan of cars flying Palestinian flags yelling expletives and “You guys should be ashamed of yourselves” as they drive by the restaurant.
At one point before the attack, which later escalated to kicking and punching, a person can be heard yelling, “Israel kills children!”
A witness told the Los Angeles Times that people from the car caravan began throwing bottles and other items at diners.
“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous because he feared for his safety. “They had malice.”
In the video, about eight people, most dressed in black, then converge on the diners. The fight grows increasingly violent as it spills farther onto the sidewalk. One man swings a metal stanchion at the attackers, who then push him against a car, punch and kick him, the video shows.
©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. 


Tags los angeles hate crime antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by