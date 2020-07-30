Shomrim volunteer assaulted with a knife by assailants in New York

New York Police stated that member of Shomrim, a Jewish neighborhood watch group, was attacked with a knife in Brooklyn late Wednesday evening while responding to a separate incident, according to the New York Post.Shomrim, set up in Haredi communities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, among others, have tasked themselves with combating vandalism, assaults, antisemitic attacks, burglary, etc. within these Jewish communities. However, they are unarmed and unable to make arrests. The Jewish volunteer victim was cut below the knee and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center while in stable condition, according to the Post report.Police claim that three of the four suspects were detained by officers, with the fourth still at large within the area.The Post article notes that the man from the initial assault, to which the volunteer was responding to, left without medical intention and it is not particularly clear if was a physical altercation or just a verbal one.
Developing: @hatzalah and @BPShomrim are on scene on New Utrecht Avenue & 46th Street in Boro Park, for a #Shomrim member that was assaulted with a knife, the Shomrim member was transported to the hospital in stable condition, details to follow. pic.twitter.com/mkQHhNaGTx— Yid Info (@yidnetwork) July 30, 2020