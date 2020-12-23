The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Simon Wiesenthal Center supports Puma, JCDecaux amid BDS campaign

The group Collectif Palestine Vaincra has targeted Puma, the equipment provider for the Israeli soccer team, and has hacked JCDecaux's billboards to display pro-BDS messages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 10:27
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Antisemitism watchdog organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center has sent letters of support to sportswear firm Puma and outdoor advertiser JCDecaux due to an ongoing BDS campaign against them by the pro-Palestinian group Collectif Palestine Vaincra.
According to the letters written by the center's international relations director Dr. Shimon Samuels, the group is continuing its ongoing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Puma "through social media and distribution of leaflets in mailboxes" due to Puma being the equipment provider for the Israeli soccer team.
In a statement, the center provided screenshots from the organization's Twitter account, showing the distribution of BDS leaflets against Puma and other articles and statements focused on boycotting the sportswear company.

The group has also made posts on social media celebrating terrorist attacks by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and other terrorist groups.
Recent tweets also praised specific terrorists, such as Leila Khaled, who was involved in two different hijacking incidents and was invited in recent months to events at both the University of Hawaii and San Francisco University.
Regarding JCDecaux, the world's largest outdoor advertising company, the center noted Twitter posts of the group's hacking of their billboards to display pro-BDS messages, including a blood-covered map of Israel, as part of its campaign against Puma.
"This material should support JCDecaux legal action against the Collectif," Samuels wrote.
He called on both companies "to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which would be a clear message to the Collectif and other hatemongers, to desist from their abuse of the good name of your respective companies."
The BDS movement targeting Israel has been officially recognized by the US and other countries such as Germany as antisemitic.


Tags bds Israeli Palestinian Conflict pro palestinian groups simon wiesenthal center boycott antisemitism Advertising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
2 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3 Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river
The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4 Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by