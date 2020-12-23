Simon Wiesenthal Center supports Puma, JCDecaux amid BDS campaign

Antisemitism watchdog organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center has sent letters of support to sportswear firm Puma and outdoor advertiser JCDecaux due to an ongoing BDS campaign against them by the pro-Palestinian group Collectif Palestine Vaincra.According to the letters written by the center's international relations director Dr. Shimon Samuels, the group is continuing its ongoing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Puma "through social media and distribution of leaflets in mailboxes" due to Puma being the equipment provider for the Israeli soccer team. In a statement, the center provided screenshots from the organization's Twitter account, showing the distribution of BDS leaflets against Puma and other articles and statements focused on boycotting the sportswear company.
The group has also made posts on social media celebrating terrorist attacks by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and other terrorist groups.
⚽ Pour la journée internationale #BoycottPuma, distribution de centaines de flyers dans le quartier de Bagatelle à Toulouse.— Collectif Palestine Vaincra (@CollectifPV) December 12, 2020
⚠️ Puma est le sponsor de l'Association Israélienne de Football, dont des équipes dans les colonies de Cisjordanie. pic.twitter.com/bglZcPXQFd
Recent tweets also praised specific terrorists, such as Leila Khaled, who was involved in two different hijacking incidents and was invited in recent months to events at both the University of Hawaii and San Francisco University.53 ans après sa fondation, le FPLP continue de résister jusqu'au retour et la libération de la Palestine de la mer au Jourdain rassemblant encore aujourd'hui des dizaines de milliers de partisans en Palestine occupée, dans les camps de réfugiés et dans la diaspora. #PFLP pic.twitter.com/NHb2PJqOnY— Collectif Palestine Vaincra (@CollectifPV) December 11, 2020
Regarding JCDecaux, the world's largest outdoor advertising company, the center noted Twitter posts of the group's hacking of their billboards to display pro-BDS messages, including a blood-covered map of Israel, as part of its campaign against Puma.Une des figures mondialement connue du FPLP est Leila Khaled qui est la première femme à avoir détournée un avion. Aujourd'hui, elle reste une militante dévouée à la cause de son peuple et nous a fait l'immense plaisir d'être membre d'honneur du Collectif Palestine Vaincra. pic.twitter.com/P0cuEcLico— Collectif Palestine Vaincra (@CollectifPV) December 11, 2020
"This material should support JCDecaux legal action against the Collectif," Samuels wrote.He called on both companies "to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which would be a clear message to the Collectif and other hatemongers, to desist from their abuse of the good name of your respective companies."The BDS movement targeting Israel has been officially recognized by the US and other countries such as Germany as antisemitic.⚽ Pour la journée internationale #BoycottPuma, des panneaux publicitaires "Puma : sponsor officiel du colonialisme israélien" sont apparus au Mirail à Toulouse.— Collectif Palestine Vaincra (@CollectifPV) December 12, 2020
⚠️ Puma est le sponsor de l'Association Israélienne de Football, dont des équipes dans les colonies de Cisjordanie. pic.twitter.com/AjqrPagva4