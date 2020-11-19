Pompeo: US to recognize BDS movement as antisemitic

The US will withdraw funding from groups boycotting Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.“We will recognize the global BDS campaign as antisemitic,” Pompeo said. “The time is right…We want to join all the other nations that recognize BDS for the cancer that it is.” Netanyahu interjected that the policy is “simply wonderful.”The State Department did not give further details about Pompeo’s announcement.There are currently 30 states that have laws of different kinds banning state funding for affiliates of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. The BDS movement was started in 2005 by Omar Barghouti, who has been living in Israel for close to 30 years. Barghouti said in an interview with the Gazan Voice Podcast earlier this year that the ultimate goal of his movement is to eliminate Israel: "There won't be any Zionist state like the one we speak about [presently]." Pompeo listed the many policies related to Israel that he and the Trump administration promoted in recent years, saying that they’ve “done incredible things.”
"The simple fact of recognizing the reality of Jerusalem as the rightful, proper, true capital of Israel – it's crazy that the US hadn't done that for decades," Pompeo said. "Then we moved embassy. How simple, how right, how just."Pompeo said that the State Department's new policy of viewing the settlements as not necessarily illegal reversed a "view [that] didn't recognize the history of this special place."The Secretary of State also expressed pride in the Abraham Accords and said he is "hopeful and confident there will be more" Arab countries establishing ties with Israel."This will continue, because people are demanding peace. People are coming to me from all over the region, recognizing that the right thing to do is to recognize Israel…I am confident that this one-way movement towards peace will continue," he said.Pompeo also expressed hope that the peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan will lead to the end of the conflict with the Palestinians.In addition, Pompeo pointed to the weaknesses of the United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying that "for far too long Hezbollah enjoyed almost total freedom of movement in areas under UNIFIL's control."If UNIFIL does not fulfil its mandate to keep the peace in southern Lebanon, and continues to allow Hezbollah to dig attack tunnels and other hostile actions against Israel, the US will have to "move in another direction," Pompeo warned.Netanyahu praised Pompeo's stance on Iran, saying that he "set the standard for what Iran has to do to be treated like a normal country."The prime minister warned against the US returning to the Iran Deal – something that President-elect Joe Biden has said he seeks to do – saying the agreement gives "a free pass on Iran's plan to develop nuclear weapons with the express purpose of eliminating Israel.""The tyrants of Tehran deserve no free passes," he added.Netanyahu said that the partnership between Israel and the US in recent years is evidence that "the United States has no better friend than the State of Israel…[and] Israel has no better friend in the world than the United States of America."The prime minister thanked US President Donald Trump six times in his remarks, for recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, leaving the Iran nuclear deal, putting "crippling sanctions" on Iran, killing Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, for putting forward "the first truly realistic plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and for helping Israel forge peace with three Arab countries."We are deeply grateful for all President Trump has done with [Pompeo and others] to strengthen Israel and advance peace. We are grateful for your unwavering support," Netanyahu said.