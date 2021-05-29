Swastika stickers reading: 'We are everywhere' found around Anchorage

Police officials in Anchorage, Alaska are calling on the public to request assistance to find out who placed swastika stickers on two buildings across the city, one of which being the Alaska Jewish Museum, according to Anchorage Daily News.The other building defaced with the sticker included the gay nightclub Mad Myrna's. According to the report, police were notified of the stickers - a black Nazi swastika laid out over a white background reading "we are everywhere" - at Mad Myrna's Tuesday afternoon.The stickers were put up at the Jewish museum later in the evening, at 5 p.m. on the same day, some 30 blocks from one another.Police are asking the public to not remove new stickers they might find, but to instead report it to police using the 311 number.Police officials in Anchorage noted that they will be invoking the help of the FBI “to determine any potential state and federal violations,” according to the report.“There is no place for hate in our community,” police commented, the report added.
