The man who exposed Adolf Eichmann

After six decades of anonymity, it was revealed this week that Gerhard Klammer, a German geologist, provided key information that allowed Israeli spies to track down Adolf Eichmann, according to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Eichmann, one of the key organizers of the "Final Solution" that exterminated six million Jews and planned to exterminate more, was hanged in Israel on June 1, 1962 at midnight, at the age of 56.

Klammer's identity remained a secret since the Mossad abducted Eichmann in 1960, but 32 years after he died, his family has chosen to release his name and role in bringing the war criminal to justice.

Gerhard Klammer opposed the Nazi regime and studied geology, philosophy and history in Germany. He emigrated to Argentina to find work, around the same time Eichmann arrived under a fake name, Ricardo Klement.

Both Eichmann and Klammer worked at the same construction company in Argentina. When the firm encountered financial difficulties, Klammer returned to Germany. Klemmer made multiple attempts in the 1950s to make German and Argentine authorities aware of Eichmann's location, to no response. German authorities were aware Eichmann was hiding in South America but made no effort to search for him.

ADOLF EICHMANN speaks during his trial in Jerusalem in 1961. (credit: GPO)

Klammer told an ex-military priest about Eichmann, and he relayed the information to Fritz Bauer, a Jewish prosecutor searching for Eichmann.

On May 11, 1960, Eichmann was captured by the Israeli Mossad after Bauer handed over the information of his whereabouts. Disguised as a crew member of El Al, he was smuggled to Israel and charged.

Adolf Eichmann was brought to trial in 1961 in a Jerusalem court, protected by a glass booth, with 15 charges against him. The trial saw a total of 111 witnesses , including writers such as Elie Wiesel and Hannah Arendt.

On December 15, 1961, Eichmann was sentenced to death by hanging, convicted on all counts. His appeal on May 31, 1962, was denied, and he was hanged at Ramla prison close to Tel Aviv.