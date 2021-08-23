Twitch streamers to strike on #ADayOffTwitch due to 'hate raids'

Video game streamers on the popular Twitch platform are calling for a strike against the site amid an ongoing series of "hate raids" rife with Nazi imagery and LGBTQ-phobic slurs.

The strike, dubbed #ADayOffTwitch and set to take place September 1, is the brainchild of streamer Rek It Raven, who had also previously created the trending hashtag #TwitchDoBetter in response to the hate raids. The hashtgag even proved so popular that the Amazon-owned platform itself released a statement, expressing that they know they need to address these types of problems.

“We’ve been building channel-level ban evasion detection and account improvements to combat this malicious behavior for months," the statement read, according to the news outlet PC Gamer . "However, as we work on solutions, bad actors work in parallel to find ways around them—which is why we can’t always share details.”

The hate raids are an ever-growing platform on the problem, which range from outright Nazi imagery, calling for the public execution of members of the LGBTQ community, or, in the case of one incident on Raven's streams, a declaration that the channel belongs to the Ku Klux Klan. In fact, many people actually targeted streamers using the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag with further harassment, PC Gamer reported.

Another notable instance shared on Twitter by user Cypheroftyr related to streamer Pleasantlytwsted, who had been hate raided for over an hour and had their personal information shared.

Hate raids are nothing new, however, and have been a prevalent problem on the platform for a long time.

A hate-raid “is basically when someone sends their followers and fan base to attack someone with inappropriate comments, death threats, constant harassment, etc.,” Israeli streamer and content creator Dov Joseph “FiendRiver” Goldman-Aloof told The Jerusalem Post back in the summer of 2020 as the platform was hit with criticism regarding antisemitic and sexual harassment. “These kinds of things hinder us from performing our jobs correctly when it’s this severe.”

This is not the only instance when the platform was used for hate. In 2019, it was used to livestream the attempted Halle synagogue shooting on Yom Kippur.