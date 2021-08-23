The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Twitch streamers to strike on #ADayOffTwitch due to 'hate raids'

The hate raids are an ever-growing platform on the problem, which range from outright Nazi imagery to even calling for the public execution of members of the LGBTQ community.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 23, 2021 02:45
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo in Los Angeles
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
Video game streamers on the popular Twitch platform are calling for a strike against the site amid an ongoing series of "hate raids" rife with Nazi imagery and LGBTQ-phobic slurs.
The strike, dubbed #ADayOffTwitch and set to take place September 1, is the brainchild of streamer Rek It Raven, who had also previously created the trending hashtag #TwitchDoBetter in response to the hate raids. The hashtgag even proved so popular that the Amazon-owned platform itself released a statement, expressing that they know they need to address these types of problems.
“We’ve been building channel-level ban evasion detection and account improvements to combat this malicious behavior for months," the statement read, according to the news outlet PC Gamer. "However, as we work on solutions, bad actors work in parallel to find ways around them—which is why we can’t always share details.”
The hate raids are an ever-growing platform on the problem, which range from outright Nazi imagery, calling for the public execution of members of the LGBTQ community, or, in the case of one incident on Raven's streams, a declaration that the channel belongs to the Ku Klux Klan. In fact, many people actually targeted streamers using the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag with further harassment, PC Gamer reported.
Another notable instance shared on Twitter by user Cypheroftyr related to streamer Pleasantlytwsted, who had been hate raided for over an hour and had their personal information shared.
Hate raids are nothing new, however, and have been a prevalent problem on the platform for a long time.
A hate-raid “is basically when someone sends their followers and fan base to attack someone with inappropriate comments, death threats, constant harassment, etc.,” Israeli streamer and content creator Dov Joseph “FiendRiver” Goldman-Aloof told The Jerusalem Post back in the summer of 2020 as the platform was hit with criticism regarding antisemitic and sexual harassment. “These kinds of things hinder us from performing our jobs correctly when it’s this severe.”
This is not the only instance when the platform was used for hate. In 2019, it was used to livestream the attempted Halle synagogue shooting on Yom Kippur.


Tags nazi racism Hate speech Twitch LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't hijack the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by