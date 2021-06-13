UK alleged neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock found guilty on 15 terrorism charges

The 24-year-old allegedly founded and led the far-right extremist organizations System Resistance Network (SRN) and the Sonnenkrieg Division, both of which have been banned in the UK. He had allegedly used the SRN website to publish an article calling Jews a "cancer" and included homophobic propaganda.

SRN's website and Twitter account were used to spread multiple inciteful and inflammatory posts and material, many of which openly encouraged violence and even genocide, according to the BBC . However, they also had considerable activity in the streets themselves, rather than exclusively online, with racist and homophobic propaganda posters spreading throughout the UK since the summer of 2017. This, the BBC revealed, was due to would-be recruits spreading propaganda in their local areas to prove themselves.

The organization was linked to the now-banned UK neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, and showed a clear connection with US neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division, according to the BBC.

In addition to founding and organizing the groups, Dymock was also accused of writing several inflammatory articles. One article he wrote, titled "The Truth About the Holocaust," was described by UK prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward as being “clear in its encouragement of the eradication of Jewish people,” adding that “such encouragement constitutes encouragement to commit acts of terrorism. The author calls for the destruction, the eradication, the extermination of an entire race of people.”

Another article he wrote was called "Hail Victory," which stated that a "racial holy war" was inevitable.

Beyond simply writing articles, Dymock was also found to have seemingly carved a swastika into the buttocks of his then-girlfriend, based on photo evidence found on one of his devices and on admissions given to police in January 2019, Yahoo News reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Several other images were found on his person identifying him as possessing extremist right-wing beliefs.

According to the BBC, Dymock appeared to possess far-right extremist views for a considerable amount of time, with an examination of his computer revealing a Google translation of the phrase "Kill all of the Jews" seven years ago when he was still a teenager.

This seemingly continued for years, with a BBC News investigation in December 2018 exposing him and leading to his arrest at Gatwick Airport, where he was found with extremist right-wing literature and clothes with neo-Nazi symbols in his luggage, according to the BBC.

It was not these beliefs that had him facing trial, however. Rather, according to Ledward, he was being charged for "his encouragement of terrorist activity, of violence, as a means to shape society in accordance with his beliefs, rather than through free speech and democracy."

However, barring the swastika carved on his then-girlfriend, Dymock has steadfastly denied all accusations. Rather, he said he had been set up by his now former partner, who had attempted to recruit him to join National Action, a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group, according to the BBC, adding that his former partner was being supported by "people in the police or other agencies."

Indeed, despite being accused of spreading homophobic propaganda, Dymock claims he identifies as bisexual and leans more towards same-sex attraction, according to the BBC.

His mother, noted academic Stella Dymock, also supports her son's claims, stating after the verdict that "National Action has done this," according to Yahoo News.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. Dymock said goodbye to his parents in tears after the verdict, and according to the BBC, told the jurors "Thank you for killing me."Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.