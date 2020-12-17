UK's Labour Party releases response to ECHR inquiry into antisemitism

Britain's Labour Party has released its official response to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission's inquiry into antisemitism in the party. The party's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, and Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader admits in the foreword to the report: "We failed the Jewish community," adding: "That requires more than just words." They go on to pledge that the party will "change the way complaints of antisemitism and all other forms of racism are handled."The party was accused of systemic racism while under the leadership of Starmer's predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn. At that time, the party was much criticised for tagging the phrase "all other forms of racism" onto discussions of antisemitism. This is a developing story.
